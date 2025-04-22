Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in May: dates known

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14041 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 25269 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61192 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75368 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96824 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119252 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views

04:39 PM • 17793 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39743 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61192 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62936 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12162 views

03:52 PM • 12162 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12477 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45158 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45158 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36929 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36929 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82597 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82597 views
Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in May: dates known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

Donald Trump will pay a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE from May 13 to 16. Before that, he will visit Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.

Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in May: dates known

United States President Donald Trump will fly to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in May. His visit to the three countries will last three days. This was announced at a briefing by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reports UNN.

I can confirm the dates of the President's trip to the Middle East. From May 13 to 16, he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

- the spokeswoman said.

She recalled that Saudi Arabia was to be the first country he would visit after his inauguration. But circumstances have changed, and now Trump is heading to Rome this weekend for the funeral of Pope Francis.

According to Caroline Levitt, Trump will receive Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House on April 24.

"The leaders of the two countries will discuss trade and regional security issues. This will be the thirteenth visit of a head of state during President Trump's term," Levitt said.

Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and Melania will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. The Pope died on April 21 at the age of 88, and the funeral will last nine days.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican22.04.25, 19:32 • 24426 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Jonas Gahr Støre
White House
Rome
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
Norway
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
