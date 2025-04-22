Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in May: dates known

United States President Donald Trump will fly to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE in May. His visit to the three countries will last three days. This was announced at a briefing by White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt, reports UNN.

I can confirm the dates of the President's trip to the Middle East. From May 13 to 16, he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. - the spokeswoman said.

She recalled that Saudi Arabia was to be the first country he would visit after his inauguration. But circumstances have changed, and now Trump is heading to Rome this weekend for the funeral of Pope Francis.

According to Caroline Levitt, Trump will receive Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at the White House on April 24.

"The leaders of the two countries will discuss trade and regional security issues. This will be the thirteenth visit of a head of state during President Trump's term," Levitt said.

Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he and Melania will attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome. The Pope died on April 21 at the age of 88, and the funeral will last nine days.

