Trump will meet with tech giants’ executives — they will seek a balance between innovation and AI oversight

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. President Donald Trump’s meeting with technology company leaders, scheduled for Tuesday and devoted to artificial intelligence, will focus on finding a balance between innovation and government oversight, as the federal government seeks to determine its role in this rapidly developing technology. Reuters reports this, citing remarks by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, according to UNN.

"We don’t need a moratorium. We shouldn’t rush to impose excessive regulation, because then we’ll lose the race to China," Johnson said Monday in an interview with Fox Business Network. — "It’s important to continue innovating, but we have to find the right balance. That is what the conversation will be about."

The meeting at the White House, which Johnson will attend, comes amid calls from leading AI companies to slow the development of increasingly powerful artificial intelligence systems; they warn of risks to humanity and urge governments to cooperate in managing this increasingly powerful technology.

Trump stated that there is a "sick conspiracy" against AI and data centers

Trump downplays concerns about possible harm to people resulting from the improper use of artificial intelligence, instead emphasizing the importance of maintaining the United States’ competitive advantage over China. He claims that mechanisms to control this powerful technology are already in place in the United States, including at the Department of Justice.

Johnson said the United States must ensure safety without holding back the development of the technology. "I think the Department of Justice can play a role if the situation gets out of control. But before we reach that stage, we need transparency and a degree of oversight," he said on the program "Mornings with Fox Business."

Trump said that concerns about AI are being stoked by "negative forces"

Lawmakers from both parties are questioning Trump’s minimal-intervention approach, even as the technology raises concerns about safety, job losses, and the concentration of power in the hands of a few technology companies.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said AI industry leaders are strongly urging the government to take action, and that Congress has an obligation to protect the American people.

"So, when it comes to AI safety, it seems to me that we really need to act boldly and responsibly — and do so right now," Jeffries told CNBC on Monday.

Bill Gates warned of the threat of AI capable of causing a billion deaths

On Sunday, the president had dinner with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Anthropic and its competitors have called for slowing the development of artificial intelligence. They include OpenAI, DeepMind (a Google division), Microsoft, and xAI.