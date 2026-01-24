Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariffs over possible deal with China
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump promises to impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods if Ottawa concludes a trade agreement with Beijing. According to him, China will "eat Canada alive, completely devour it."
The United States of America will impose 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods if Ottawa's trade agreement with Beijing is approved. This was stated on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.
Details
According to him, if the "governor" (Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, - ed.) thinks he will turn Canada into a "port of unloading" for goods and products that China sends to the US, he is deeply mistaken.
(China) will eat Canada alive, completely absorb it
He emphasized that this would lead to the destruction of Canadian businesses, social structure, and way of life. Trump promised that if the agreement is concluded, Canada "will immediately receive 100% tariffs on all Canadian goods and products imported into the US."
Recall
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed public dissatisfaction with Ottawa's position on strategic defense projects in the Arctic. A new round of tension between the neighboring countries arose amid Washington's attempts to establish control over Greenland for the deployment of a global missile defense system.
For the first time in a century, Canada simulated actions in case of a probable military invasion by the United States20.01.26, 20:49 • 4470 views