U.S. President Donald Trump supported Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's efforts to combat oil smuggling, eradicate corruption, and establish exclusive state control over weapons throughout the country. The American leader wrote about this on the Truth Social social network, reports UNN.

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Trump also expressed support for the Iraqi prime minister's aspiration to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq capable of making political decisions independently.

The statement came amid worsening relations between Iraq's federal government and the authorities of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

Baghdad strengthens control over oil resources

Al-Zaidi announced his intention to place two border crossings on the borders with Syria and Iran, previously administered by the Kurdish authorities, as well as a number of oil fields, under federal control.

Iraq's Supreme Court confirmed the federal government's right to deploy its security forces along all of the country's international borders. Subsequently, both border crossings were closed, which the authorities of Iraqi Kurdistan called a violation of the Constitution.

Russia is negotiating with the United States on the supply of diesel fuel

At the same time, Washington accuses Iran of using the Iraqi economy to circumvent international sanctions, in particular with the assistance of the pro-Iranian armed group "Kataib Hezbollah".

On November 20, Iraqi government forces also entered the city of Jurf al-Sakhar, which had been under the control of this group since 2014 and, according to reports, was used for illegal oil operations.

Trump does not see serious support for Iran from Russia and China and believes that they are even helping the United States