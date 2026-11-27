Russia’s Ministry of Energy is maintaining contacts with the United States regarding agreements on diesel fuel supplies. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said this on Friday, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

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In October, Russia partially lifted its ban on diesel fuel exports after reaching an agreement with the White House. At the time, U.S. President Donald Trump was trying to curb rising diesel prices ahead of the midterm elections to Congress.

However, according to Reuters, since the agreement was concluded, no tanker carrying Russian diesel fuel has yet unloaded in the United States.

In particular, according to LSEG data, the Agioi Fanendes tanker carrying diesel fuel is in the North Atlantic near New York. Earlier this month, the vessel briefly reported intending to enter port, but later remained at sea. On Wednesday, Novak declined to comment on the situation involving the tanker.

At the same time, Russia’s oil-refining industry is facing additional difficulties. After the energy truce ended late last month, Ukraine resumed intensive drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.

According to Reuters, the strikes are disrupting the operation of refining facilities and causing fuel shortages in a number of Russian regions.

Thus, the agreements on exporting Russian diesel to the United States have so far not resulted in actual deliveries, while strikes on Russia’s oil-refining infrastructure are creating additional problems for the country’s domestic fuel market.

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