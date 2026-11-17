Over three months, Russia imported nearly one million tonnes of fuel — gasoline, diesel and jet fuel — produced at foreign facilities linked to Russian oil companies. UNN reports this, citing a study by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published on November 17.

Dozens of tankers were used for the transportation, including vessels under international sanctions.

Details

According to Ukrainian intelligence, between July 18 and October 22, 2026, Russia received approximately 989,000 tonnes of petroleum products and high-octane additives by sea. A total of 39 cargo shipments transported by 30 tankers were recorded.

Automotive gasoline accounted for the largest share of imports. Its volume reached 724,200 tonnes, or 73.2% of all supplies. Another 128,100 tonnes, or 13%, consisted of diesel fuel. In addition, 106,700 tonnes of Jet A-1 aviation fuel were delivered to Russia by sea, accounting for 10.8% of the total volume. A further 30,000 tonnes, or 3%, consisted of MTBE high-octane additives, which are used in gasoline production to increase its octane rating.

Which ports did Russia receive imported fuel through

As established by the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the main flows of imported petroleum products were concentrated in the ports of northwestern Russia and the Baltic Sea. In particular, the ports of Vitino near Kandalaksha and Murmansk received 42.3% of the total volume. The Baltic ports of Vysotsk and St. Petersburg accounted for another 32.8% of supplies. Nearly a quarter of the fuel imported by sea, or 24%, arrived through the Far Eastern ports of Vladivostok and Nakhodka. The smallest share, 0.9%, was recorded in Astrakhan.

Vitino and Vysotsk played a particularly important role in the supplies. Over three months, these two ports received 15 shipments of petroleum products with a total volume of 573,000 tonnes. This constituted about 58% of all recorded maritime imports. In addition, 79% of the imported gasoline entered Russia through these ports.

Sanctions against tankers: half of the vessels remain unrestricted

Ukrainian intelligence paid particular attention to the vessels used by Russia to organize the supply of petroleum products. Of the 30 tankers involved in the transportation, 13 are under sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States or other partner states of Ukraine. Two more vessels, HANNA and CAPIBARA, were under Ukrainian sanctions only at the time the study was published.

At the same time, 15 tankers had no individual sanctions restrictions. They included:

ARAM KHACHATURIAN;

PEGAS;

ZALIV ANIVA;

ANNA;

HALIA;

IVY PEARL;

RARITY;

PHOSPHOR;

SINO FAITH;

SINO PROSPERITY;

AURORA;

TULU;

DERIN;

ANTEY;

CHEM NIKOLAS.

Thus, half of the vessels involved in the maritime import of Russian petroleum products remained outside individual sanctions, indicating gaps in sanctions coverage of vessels supporting Russia's import operations.

Transshipment at sea: how opaque supply schemes work

Some of the imported petroleum products reached Russia not directly from loading ports, but through ship-to-ship transshipment operations in the open sea. This involves STS (ship-to-ship) technology, which entails transferring cargo from one tanker to another without entering a port terminal. According to Ukrainian intelligence estimates, at least 216,000 tonnes of petroleum products, or about 22% of the total volume of maritime imports, were delivered to Russia in this way.

Five such shipments have already been identified. The tankers involved in transporting them included GARNET, TALISMAN, BEAST and CHEM NIKOLAS. Transshipment operations were recorded in the areas of the Egyptian ports of Damietta and Port Said, as well as near the Spanish city of Ceuta. The Main Directorate of Intelligence notes that, alongside cargo transshipment, cases were recorded of vessels switching off their automatic identification system (AIS) and changing their declared routes.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the combination of these actions may indicate attempts to conceal logistics chains and circumvent sanctions restrictions. At the same time, the transshipment of fuel in the open sea is not, in itself, a violation of international law.

Where Russia imports gasoline and diesel from

The DIU's investigation also made it possible to identify the main countries from whose territories tankers carrying petroleum products were dispatched.

The largest volume of fuel was loaded in Egypt. From there, nine shipments totaling 364.7 thousand tonnes, or 37% of all supplies, were sent to Russia. Morocco ranked second, with seven shipments totaling 219.1 thousand tonnes, accounting for 22%. Fourteen shipments totaling 191.1 thousand tonnes, or 19%, were delivered from South Korea. Another three shipments totaling 104.5 thousand tonnes, or about 11%, were loaded in Turkey.

Overall, the western direction, including Egypt, Morocco, Turkey, and Malta, accounted for about 73% of the import volume. The eastern direction, including South Korea, China, and Malaysia, accounted for 26%.

Gasoline made from Russian oil returns to Russia via India

One of the notable findings of the investigation was the identification of the origin of some of the imported petroleum products.

Overall, Ukrainian intelligence managed to identify the manufacturers of approximately 264 thousand tonnes of fuel, or about one-quarter of the recorded supplies. In particular, four shipments of gasoline totaling 189 thousand tonnes originated from the Indian refinery in Vadinar, owned by Nayara Energy. The company is under sanctions imposed by the EU, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Ukraine. At the same time, 49.13% of its shares are controlled by the sanctioned Russian company "Rosneft." This means that, through foreign refining facilities linked to Russia's oil business, Russia managed to establish an additional channel for supplying finished petroleum products.

Another two shipments of Jet A-1 aviation fuel totaling 58.5 thousand tonnes came from Egypt's Midor refinery. The supplies were made on behalf of the Egyptian state-owned oil corporation EGPC. The documents listed Vernal Overseas FZE, based in the United Arab Emirates, as the recipient. The fuel was unloaded in St. Petersburg.

In addition, intelligence identified the origin of a 16.1-thousand-tonne shipment of the high-octane additive MTBE. It was produced by the Chinese company Shandong Yulong Petrochemical, which purchases significant volumes of Russian oil. According to the DIU, the enterprise is under sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, the European Union, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

What the growing dependence of Russia on imported fuel means

The increase in purchases of petroleum products abroad is taking place against the backdrop of systematic Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries and fuel infrastructure facilities.

Damage to refineries, the shutdown of individual production units, and disruptions to logistics chains are complicating the supply of gasoline and other types of fuel to Russia's domestic market. Under these conditions, imports make it possible to partially compensate for the shortage of products, but they create additional dependence on foreign manufacturers, maritime carriers, trading intermediaries, and international logistics routes.

The situation with gasoline is particularly telling, as it accounts for more than 73% of the studied seaborne imports. Significant purchases of this type of fuel indicate the need to provide Russia's market with additional supplies of finished products.

We remind you

Earlier, we wrote that in Russia they are preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineries.