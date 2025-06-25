$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Trump stated that US strikes have set back Iran's nuclear program by decades

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

US President Donald Trump stated that strikes on Iran have set back its nuclear program by decades, although previous intelligence indicates months. Trump believes the strikes also helped bring about an agreement on the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, demonstrating significant US power.

Trump stated that US strikes have set back Iran's nuclear program by decades

President Donald Trump insists that Iran's nuclear facilities have been set back "decades" by US strikes. He has ruled out further strikes on Iran if it resumes its nuclear program, but believes this is an unlikely scenario. This was reported by UNN with reference to BBC and CNN.

Details

Trump commented on how long he thought the Iranian nuclear program had been set back by the strikes.

I think mostly decades. I think they're tired already, they've just been through hell. The last thing they want to do is enrich themselves. This strike put an end to the war

Trump said.

It will be recalled that an early assessment by the Pentagon's intelligence service of the US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities states that it did not destroy the country's nuclear program and probably only set it back "a few months at most."

According to CNN, Trump acknowledged that the intelligence was "inconclusive" and preliminary, and suggested that Israel would soon provide a fuller picture with its own findings.

"The intelligence was very inconclusive. Intelligence says we don't know. It could have been very serious," Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

In addition, Trump said he did not believe Iran had removed enriched uranium before the US strikes.

"They didn't have the opportunity to take anything out because we acted quickly. If it took two weeks, maybe. But it is very difficult to take out such material, very difficult and very dangerous for them…," Trump said.

USA: Iran no longer capable of creating nuclear weapons24.06.25, 04:38 • 3858 views

Some of the early assessments raised questions about whether the US destroyed most of the enriched nuclear material.

Trump said Iran would not have agreed to a ceasefire with Israel if the attack had not been successful.

"It was a devastating attack and it threw them off track. And you know, if that hadn't happened, they wouldn't have settled the matter," Trump said.

He has not ruled out further strikes on Iran if it resumes its nuclear program, but said it was an unlikely scenario.

"I won't have to worry about it. It's gone for years, years, very difficult to rebuild because everything has been destroyed." Trump noted.

CNN reports that Trump believes that US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities could help lead to a breakthrough in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, and that he is "very close" to reaching an agreement on the conflict.

I think there has been significant progress on Gaza. Because of the attack we carried out, I think we will have very good news. I think it helped a little, it showed great strength. Separately, even before that, we were very close to reaching an agreement on Gaza

he told reporters at the NATO summit on Wednesday.

Addition

Earlier, US media, citing US intelligence data, reported that recent US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the country's nuclear program, but rather set it back by several months.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

