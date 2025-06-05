Trump said he is "very disappointed" in Musk. The billionaire responded

US President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This comes after Musk left his top advisory post at the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Trump criticizes Musk

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we'll have it again," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office less than a week after they exchanged rave reviews on Musk's last day on the job.

Since then, Musk has sharply criticized what Trump calls his "big, beautiful bill" that has passed the House and has an uncertain path to passage in the Senate. The entrepreneur called the bill, which is Trump's top priority, "an ugly abomination."

Trump and Musk have not spoken since Musk criticized the bill, a CNN source familiar with the dynamics said.

"He knew every aspect of that bill. He knew it better than almost anyone, and he never had a problem until he left," Trump said.

The president predicted that while Musk has not personally attacked him, he may soon do so.

"I'm sure that will be the next step. But I'm very disappointed in Elon. I helped Elon a lot," Trump said.

What Musk replied

Elon Musk responded to Trump's comments about him in a video on his X page. In particular, he stressed that he was never shown the bill in question

False, I was never shown this bill once, and it was passed so quickly in the middle of the night that almost no one in Congress was even able to read it! - Musk wrote.

Musk also said that he is not against cutting incentives for electric vehicles and solar energy, but called for removing other items that he called a mountain of disgusting pork.

Whatever. Leave the electric vehicle/solar energy incentives cut in the bill, even if oil and gas subsidies are not touched (very unfair!!), but throw the mountain of disgusting pork out of the bill - Musk wrote in a separate post.

