Trump said he is "very disappointed" in Musk. The billionaire responded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

Donald Trump said he was disappointed with Elon Musk after he criticized the tax bill. Musk replied that the document was not shown to him and called for the removal of unnecessary items.

US President Donald Trump has effectively confirmed the deterioration of his relationship with entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk, saying he is "very disappointed" in him. This comes after Musk left his top advisory post at the White House and subsequently opposed the president's massive tax and budget package, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Trump criticizes Musk

"Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we'll have it again," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office less than a week after they exchanged rave reviews on Musk's last day on the job.

Since then, Musk has sharply criticized what Trump calls his "big, beautiful bill" that has passed the House and has an uncertain path to passage in the Senate. The entrepreneur called the bill, which is Trump's top priority, "an ugly abomination."

Trump and Musk have not spoken since Musk criticized the bill, a CNN source familiar with the dynamics said.

"He knew every aspect of that bill. He knew it better than almost anyone, and he never had a problem until he left," Trump said.

The president predicted that while Musk has not personally attacked him, he may soon do so.

"I'm sure that will be the next step. But I'm very disappointed in Elon. I helped Elon a lot," Trump said.

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases02.06.25, 01:37 • 49362 views

What Musk replied

Elon Musk responded to Trump's comments about him in a video on his X page. In particular, he stressed that he was never shown the bill in question

False, I was never shown this bill once, and it was passed so quickly in the middle of the night that almost no one in Congress was even able to read it! 

- Musk wrote.

Musk also said that he is not against cutting incentives for electric vehicles and solar energy, but called for removing other items that he called a mountain of disgusting pork.

Whatever. Leave the electric vehicle/solar energy incentives cut in the bill, even if oil and gas subsidies are not touched (very unfair!!), but throw the mountain of disgusting pork out of the bill

 - Musk wrote in a separate post.

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill04.06.25, 05:32 • 47352 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
