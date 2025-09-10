$41.250.03
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
04:05 PM • 12498 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 20348 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 14084 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 42153 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 71280 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 59983 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36407 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30258 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29331 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Publications
Exclusives
The Washington Post

Trump said he did not make the decision on Israel's strike on Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Donald Trump stated that the decision on Israel's strike on Doha was made by Netanyahu, not him. The US warned Qatar about the strike, but it was too late.

Trump said he did not make the decision on Israel's strike on Qatar

US President Donald Trump stated that it was not him, but Netanyahu, who made the decision for Israel to strike Doha. On his Truth Social page, the American president confirmed information previously announced by White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt that the US had warned Qatar about the strike, but it was already too late, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the White House emphasized that the decision to strike was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Donald Trump himself believes that such attacks do not contribute to achieving the goals of the US or Israel.

I consider Qatar a strong ally and friend of the US and am very concerned about the location of the attack. (...) I also spoke with the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. I assured them that this would not happen again on their land

- the post reads.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, September 9, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out a targeted strike on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization in Qatar.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt told reporters that US President Donald Trump ordered his special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar about Israel's upcoming attack on Hamas in Doha when he learned about it from the US military.

"Last Warning": Trump Threatens Hamas and Calls for Release of All Hostages07.09.25, 22:07 • 3771 view

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
White House
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States