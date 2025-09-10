Trump said he did not make the decision on Israel's strike on Qatar
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated that the decision on Israel's strike on Doha was made by Netanyahu, not him. The US warned Qatar about the strike, but it was too late.
US President Donald Trump stated that it was not him, but Netanyahu, who made the decision for Israel to strike Doha. On his Truth Social page, the American president confirmed information previously announced by White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt that the US had warned Qatar about the strike, but it was already too late, UNN reports.
Details
The head of the White House emphasized that the decision to strike was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Donald Trump himself believes that such attacks do not contribute to achieving the goals of the US or Israel.
I consider Qatar a strong ally and friend of the US and am very concerned about the location of the attack. (...) I also spoke with the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. I assured them that this would not happen again on their land
It will be recalled that on Tuesday, September 9, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) carried out a targeted strike on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization in Qatar.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt told reporters that US President Donald Trump ordered his special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform Qatar about Israel's upcoming attack on Hamas in Doha when he learned about it from the US military.
