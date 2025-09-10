Trump said he did not make the decision on Israel's strike on Qatar

US President Donald Trump stated that it was not him, but Netanyahu, who made the decision for Israel to strike Doha. On his Truth Social page, the American president confirmed information previously announced by White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt that the US had warned Qatar about the strike, but it was already too late, UNN reports.

The head of the White House emphasized that the decision to strike was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Donald Trump himself believes that such attacks do not contribute to achieving the goals of the US or Israel.

I consider Qatar a strong ally and friend of the US and am very concerned about the location of the attack. (...) I also spoke with the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. I assured them that this would not happen again on their land