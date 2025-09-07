$41.350.00
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 20973 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 34630 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 53208 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 67834 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 99599 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 83053 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52693 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56814 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78859 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Last Warning": Trump Threatens Hamas and Calls for Release of All Hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas of consequences if it refuses to accept his terms for the release of hostages and an end to the war. Israel has already agreed to these terms, and Trump emphasized that this is his last warning.

"Last Warning": Trump Threatens Hamas and Calls for Release of All Hostages

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas of consequences if it refuses to accept his terms for the release of hostages and an end to the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the president in Truth Social.

Details

The White House chief emphasized that all parties are interested in the release of hostages and an end to the war.

According to Donald Trump, Israel has already accepted his terms.

Everyone wants the hostages to return home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my terms. It's time for Hamas to accept them too

- the post says.

The US President warned the organization about possible consequences in case of refusal and emphasized that this is the last warning.

"I warned Hamas about the consequences of refusal. This is my last warning, there will be no other! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Donald Trump wrote.

Recall

The US, Qatar, and Egypt plan to present a comprehensive agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and the formation of a new administration. Israel is ready to abandon the offensive on Gaza in exchange for a real agreement.

