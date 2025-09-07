"Last Warning": Trump Threatens Hamas and Calls for Release of All Hostages

US President Donald Trump warned Hamas of consequences if it refuses to accept his terms for the release of hostages and an end to the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the president in Truth Social.

The White House chief emphasized that all parties are interested in the release of hostages and an end to the war.

According to Donald Trump, Israel has already accepted his terms.

Everyone wants the hostages to return home. Everyone wants this war to end! The Israelis have accepted my terms. It's time for Hamas to accept them too - the post says.

The US President warned the organization about possible consequences in case of refusal and emphasized that this is the last warning.

"I warned Hamas about the consequences of refusal. This is my last warning, there will be no other! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Donald Trump wrote.

The US, Qatar, and Egypt plan to present a comprehensive agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and the formation of a new administration. Israel is ready to abandon the offensive on Gaza in exchange for a real agreement.

