Israel announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in southern Gaza
Israel announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. There will be field hospitals, water, food, and tents, which will be coordinated with the UN.
The Israel Defense Forces announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in the southern Gaza Strip in the city of Khan Yunis. This was reported by The Times of Israel, writes UNN.
Details
The IDF noted that field hospitals, water supply systems, and desalination plants will be located in Khan Yunis.
Israel will also provide this zone with food, medicine, and tents, which will be coordinated through COGAT jointly with the UN and international organizations.
The Israeli military stated that these efforts would continue in parallel with the expansion of the offensive in northern Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces called on civilians to evacuate south of Gaza City, where the IDF is trying to capture the last Hamas strongholds and seize the city.
Israel's statement came amid a warning from the UN World Food Program regarding a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
