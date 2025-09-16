Trump said EU and NATO countries should immediately stop buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump stated that EU and NATO countries' purchases of Russian oil must stop immediately. He said this to reporters before his visit to Great Britain, as reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

When asked if he would put more pressure on the EU and NATO, Trump replied that the "problem" was that "they are buying Russian oil."

I don't want them to buy Russian oil, and they should stop it immediately. It's unfair to us. They are buying Russian oil, and we have to do something - he stated.

Trump then began to claim that the US was making money because "they buy everything from the US."

Trump once again stated that Washington allegedly spent $350 billion on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Unlike Biden, who gave away $350 billion, we are actually making money. But I don't want to make money. You know what I want? I want this war to stop - Trump stated.

Later, in response to a question from a Ukrainian journalist, Trump added that he "loves Ukraine" but admitted that "it has serious problems."

This should not have happened. This war should not have happened. The country is in very serious trouble. But I am going to stop it - Trump said.

Trump also reiterated his claim of allegedly seven wars that he "stopped."

I stopped seven wars in the last eight months. I thought it would be the easiest because I know Putin, but it's not, because there is a huge hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin, but we are going to stop it - he claims.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from the Russian Federation.

Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have to act and make a deal to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.