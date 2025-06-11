Trump: reconciliation with Musk possible but not a "top priority" - New York Post
Donald Trump said he is open to reconciliation with Elon Musk, but it is not a priority. The reason for the quarrel was a bill that would increase the US debt.
US President Donald Trump has said he "may" mend fences with his billionaire friend Elon Musk after a high-profile public spat, but a potential reconciliation is not a "top priority." He said this in a conversation with Post columnist Miranda Devine in the debut episode of "Pod Force One", UNN reports, citing the New York Post.
Details
Trump said he does not "blame" Musk for the breakdown of their alliance, but is "a little disappointed."
Listen, I have no hard feelings. I was very surprised that this happened. He was striving for a phenomenal bill... He just... I think he's really sorry he said that
The American leader made it clear that he does not consider the misunderstanding with Musk a big problem.
I was disappointed in him, but, you know, that's what it is. That's what happens. Such things happen. I don't blame him for anything. I was a little disappointed
The US President said he is open to reconciliation with Musk, but added that it is not a "top priority" for him at the moment.
Addition
Elon Musk publicly exploded last week over the "One Big Beautiful Bill" bill, which the US Congressional Budget Office predicts will increase the national debt by $3 trillion over the next decade.
The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative to cut costs, trying to address the country's growing national debt, which is approaching $37 trillion.
Last Thursday, Musk sharply stated that the president would not win the 2024 election without him and accused Trump of showing "such ingratitude."
Six days before the epic public spat, Trump convened a friendly farewell with Musk in the Oval Office as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO's time as a special government employee drew to a close. During the event, Trump showered Musk with praise and joked that his then-friend "wasn't really going to leave."
Recall
Trump and Musk suspended their public feud after a phone call between their aides. However, the future of their relationship remains uncertain, despite the de-escalation of tensions.
