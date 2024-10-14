Trump proposes to use the army on US election day
Donald Trump has announced the possibility of using the military on Election Day against “radical left-wing lunatics.” The former president downplayed threats from his supporters, blaming his opponents.
“We have sick people, radical left-wing crazies,” said Republican presidential candidate in an interview on Sunday Morning Futures. He noted that “it should be very easy to deal with,” referring to the military's help.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, said that “if it's really necessary,” the military should be called in for “sick people, left-wing crazies.” This was Trump's response to a question about whether he expected chaos on Election Day on Sunday.
At the same time, the former president, whose supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to prevent Congress from confirming his defeat in the 2020 election, downplayed any threats from his voters.
No, I don't think it comes from a Trump voter
