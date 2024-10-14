Biden declares US readiness to negotiate with Russia, China and North Korea to reduce nuclear threat
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. President Joe Biden declared his readiness to negotiate with Russia, China, and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat. He emphasized the importance of progress in reducing nuclear arsenals.
The United States is ready to negotiate with Russia, China and North Korea without preconditions in order to reduce the nuclear threat. This was stated by US President Joe Biden in his congratulations to the Nobel Peace Prize winners, UNN reports with reference to the White House.
As I was so powerfully reminded last year when I visited Hiroshima and met with a survivor of the bombing, we must continue to make progress toward the day when we can finally and permanently rid the world of nuclear weapons. The United States is ready to negotiate with Russia, China and North Korea without preconditions to reduce the nuclear threat
Biden pointed out that neither the United States nor the world would benefit from slowing down progress in reducing nuclear arsenals. Reducing the nuclear threat is important not in spite of the dangers of the modern world, but because of them. These nuclear risks, he said, undermine the norms and agreements that countries have worked together to create and run counter to the vital work of today's Nobel laureates.
Russia has no plans to extend the nuclear arms limitation agreement with the United States01.10.24, 15:58 • 12703 views