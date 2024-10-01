Russia has no plans to extend the nuclear arms limitation agreement with the United States
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin said that Russia would not sign a new strategic nuclear arms limitation treaty with the United States in the current format. Peskov explained that conditions in the world have changed, and it is necessary to involve European states in the negotiations.
russia has no plans to sign a new strategic nuclear arms limitation treaty with the United States in the current format of this agreement. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, Putin allegedly pointed to the changing conditions in the world and noted that it is now impossible to discuss strategic offensive weapons without involving European states in the negotiations
The president (Putin - ed.) said that it is impossible to conclude a new treaty in this context, and Russia will not do so
As you know, the current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty , called New START, expires on February 5, 2026.
Recall
Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that it is not necessary to frequently refer to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine. He emphasized that massive drone attacks are not a reason to use nuclear weapons.
Russia's next bluff: the Center for Political Studies explains why Russia abruptly abandoned its threats with nuclear weapons30.09.24, 20:15 • 19830 views