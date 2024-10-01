Russia has no plans to extend the nuclear arms limitation agreement with the United States

russia has no plans to sign a new strategic nuclear arms limitation treaty with the United States in the current format of this agreement. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, UNN reports.

According to him, Putin allegedly pointed to the changing conditions in the world and noted that it is now impossible to discuss strategic offensive weapons without involving European states in the negotiations

The president (Putin - ed.) said that it is impossible to conclude a new treaty in this context, and Russia will not do so - Peskov said.

As you know, the current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty , called New START, expires on February 5, 2026.

Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that it is not necessary to frequently refer to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine. He emphasized that massive drone attacks are not a reason to use nuclear weapons.

