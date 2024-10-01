ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 83345 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105481 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139576 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144102 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139396 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174004 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russia has no plans to extend the nuclear arms limitation agreement with the United States

Russia has no plans to extend the nuclear arms limitation agreement with the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12666 views

The Kremlin said that Russia would not sign a new strategic nuclear arms limitation treaty with the United States in the current format. Peskov explained that conditions in the world have changed, and it is necessary to involve European states in the negotiations.

russia has no plans to sign a new strategic nuclear arms limitation treaty with the United States in the current format of this agreement. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Putin allegedly pointed to the changing conditions in the world and noted that it is now impossible to discuss strategic offensive weapons without involving European states in the negotiations

The president (Putin - ed.) said that it is impossible to conclude a new treaty in this context, and Russia will not do so

- Peskov said. 

As you know, the current Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty , called New START, expires on February 5, 2026.

Recall

Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that it is not necessary to frequently refer to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine. He emphasized that massive drone attacks are not a reason to use nuclear weapons.

Russia's next bluff: the Center for Political Studies explains why Russia abruptly abandoned its threats with nuclear weapons30.09.24, 20:15 • 19830 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

