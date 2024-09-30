Russia's next bluff: the Center for Political Studies explains why Russia abruptly abandoned its threats with nuclear weapons

Despite the amendments to the nuclear doctrine, the Kremlin has stated that it will not use nuclear weapons in response to drone attacks on Russian territory. This once again shows that nuclear threats are a Russian bluff. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Analysts point to the latest statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In a conversation with journalists , he called for “not to appeal too much to the new nuclear doctrine” and not to link it to the so-called “svo.”

This interpretation of Putin's “red lines” is presented in the Russian media as an attempt to “cool down hot nuclear heads.” Characteristically, this statement was made against the backdrop of the “nuclear ecstasy” of Russia's top propagandists, who went far beyond common sense in their threats to Western countries - explain the analysts of the Center for Public Policy

It is noted that Peskov's statement is an attempt by the Kremlin to distance itself from inadequate nuclear threats.

In this way, the Kremlin is trying not to lose the last crumbs of Putin's “peacekeeping” image, which has repeatedly spoken of his alleged “readiness for negotiations.

The change in nuclear rhetoric is further proof that Moscow is bluffing. The Kremlin realizes that threats do not have the expected effect on the Western community - The Center's analysts are convinced.

