Russia's next bluff: the Center for Political Studies explains why Russia abruptly abandoned its threats with nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 86667 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105965 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 170928 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140013 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144348 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139509 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183976 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112119 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174333 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104773 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russia's next bluff: the Center for Political Studies explains why Russia abruptly abandoned its threats with nuclear weapons

Russia's next bluff: the Center for Political Studies explains why Russia abruptly abandoned its threats with nuclear weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19831 views

A Kremlin spokesman says Russia will not use nuclear weapons in response to the drone attacks. The Center for Countering Disinformation considers this proof of Russia's bluff and an attempt to preserve Putin's “peacekeeping” image.

Despite the amendments to the nuclear doctrine, the Kremlin has stated that it will not use nuclear weapons in response to drone attacks on Russian territory. This once again shows that nuclear threats are a Russian bluff. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

Analysts point to the latest statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. In a conversation with journalists , he called for “not to appeal too much to the new nuclear doctrine” and not to link it to the so-called “svo.” 

This interpretation of Putin's “red lines” is presented in the Russian media as an attempt to “cool down hot nuclear heads.” Characteristically, this statement was made against the backdrop of the “nuclear ecstasy” of Russia's top propagandists, who went far beyond common sense in their threats to Western countries

- explain the analysts of the Center for Public Policy

It is noted that Peskov's statement is an attempt by the Kremlin to distance itself from inadequate nuclear threats.

In this way, the Kremlin is trying not to lose the last crumbs of Putin's “peacekeeping” image, which has repeatedly spoken of his alleged “readiness for negotiations.

The change in nuclear rhetoric is further proof that Moscow is bluffing. The Kremlin realizes that threats do not have the expected effect on the Western community

- The Center's analysts are convinced. 

Recall

Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that it is not necessary to frequently refer to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine. He emphasized that massive drone attacks are not a reason to use nuclear weapons.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising