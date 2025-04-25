Trump plans to step up deep-sea mining of critical minerals

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 1980 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 5426 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 16755 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 24900 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 55814 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 51487 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 87980 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 84225 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 95906 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 180609 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
3.1m/s
31%
745 mm
Popular news

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

April 25, 02:50 AM • 41025 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

April 25, 04:58 AM • 36503 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 28457 views

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

07:41 AM • 8314 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

08:04 AM • 13430 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 55814 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 117514 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 284082 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 174036 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 222758 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 28848 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 34875 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 42493 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 74173 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 103574 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Trump plans to step up deep-sea mining of critical minerals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3284 views

Donald Trump signed an executive order on mining on the shelf and the ocean floor. This should reduce US dependence on imports of rare earth elements and create new jobs.

Trump plans to step up deep-sea mining of critical minerals

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at accelerating mineral extraction on the shelf and opening up new opportunities for extracting critical materials from the ocean floor, despite objections from environmentalists, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

It instructs the US Department of Commerce to expedite the review and issuance of permits for exploration and commercial mining in accordance with the American law of 1980, according to senior White House officials who briefed reporters on the measures on Thursday.

Although permits may cover territory far beyond the outer continental shelf of the United States, the country's president is also launching potential seabed mining in US coastal waters. According to Trump's decree, the country's Interior Minister, Dag Burgum, is obliged to establish a process for approving permits and issuing licenses for seabed mining in US waters in accordance with the same law that has long regulated oil well drilling there.

The US President is also commissioning a number of reports, including a study of the use of the US National Defense Reserve for minerals contained in marine sediments and an assessment of private sector interest in this activity.

The order proposes that the US International Development Finance Corporation and the US Export-Import Bank explore options for providing financing and other support for exploration, extraction, processing and environmental monitoring of seabed resources.

Trump's directive comes amid growing concern about new Chinese restrictions on exports of rare earth materials used in electric vehicle batteries, smartphones and other technologies in response to Trump's tariffs. China's actions have raised concerns about obtaining alternative supplies of metals, given the country's dominance in their extraction and processing.

Criticism from Beijing

The decree drew criticism from Beijing. Trump's plan violates international law because it will apply to seabed areas that "do not belong to any country," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a daily press briefing on Friday.

In search of rare earths

The Trump administration, as indicated, views deep-sea mining as another way to extract rare earth elements such as manganese, cobalt, nickel and copper, "which will help wean the United States off foreign suppliers and open up new opportunities for export," the publication writes. In 10 years, the seabed mining industry could create 100,000 jobs and hundreds of billions of dollars in economic benefits, said one White House official.

Supporters of mining warn that without action, the US and its allies risk ceding mining to China. In a report released earlier this month, RAND estimated that seabed mining would lead to lower metal prices and could provide enough nickel and cobalt to meet projected US demand in 2040. These materials are key ingredients in lithium-ion batteries.

Agreement between Ukraine and the USA on rare earth minerals will not be signed this week - Marchenko24.04.25, 23:01 • 5006 views

Trump's decree is expected to benefit The Metals Company, or TMC, which has been seeking for years to process mineral-rich deposits covering the seabed in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, international waters in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico. The Vancouver-based company's push is complicated by long-standing debates over potential rules by the UN-affiliated International Seabed Authority, which governs the region.

Last month, TMC said it was seeking exploration licenses and commercial mining permits from the Trump administration under the 45-year-old Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act.

Any move to approve permits - with the US effectively bypassing the International Seabed Authority - is criticized as a violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which established the body. It also threatens to derail more than a decade of negotiations on adopting rules that would allow mining to begin.

What environmentalists are saying

Environmental advocates are pushing for stricter international regulation of deep-sea mining, warning that the activity could endanger key marine environments and the organisms that live on the ocean floor.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldWeather and environment
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Beijing
Donald Trump
China
United States
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$93,632.60
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.37
Золото
$3,308.40
Ethereum
$1,771.67