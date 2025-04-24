Agreement between Ukraine and the USA on rare earth minerals will not be signed this week - Marchenko

The agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the USA regarding rare earth minerals will not be signed this week. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to him, Kyiv and Washington still have to resolve issues before signing the agreement, while Ukraine is working to ensure that the document is approved as soon as possible.

Progress has been made, and now our teams are working very closely. There are still some issues we are discussing. We are working to sign the agreement as soon as possible - said Marchenko.

He emphasized that negotiations are ongoing, despite Russia's attacks on Kyiv last night, noting that "these two issues are not related".

Let us remind you

After meeting with the head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, US Secretary of Finance Scott Bessent stated that the agreement on economic partnership with Ukraine should be signed as soon as possible. He reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and mentioned Washington's desire to ensure a lasting, lasting peace for the peoples of both Ukraine and Russia.

