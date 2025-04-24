Agreement between Ukraine and the USA on rare earth minerals will not be signed this week - Marchenko

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12196 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 32756 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 48127 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 65758 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 160815 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180055 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253073 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111015 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200145 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62346 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
0m/s
52%
746 mm
Popular news

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

April 24, 12:26 PM • 42904 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 29364 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 15471 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 20553 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

06:34 PM • 9074 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 85589 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253076 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 146474 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200147 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 150595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 20556 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 29368 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63419 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 93667 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58643 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

Agreement between Ukraine and the USA on rare earth minerals will not be signed this week - Marchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2000 views

According to the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Kyiv and Washington are still resolving issues before signing the agreement. Ukraine is working to ensure that the document is approved as soon as possible, despite the attacks of the Russian Federation.

Agreement between Ukraine and the USA on rare earth minerals will not be signed this week - Marchenko

The agreement on economic partnership between Ukraine and the USA regarding rare earth minerals will not be signed this week. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to him, Kyiv and Washington still have to resolve issues before signing the agreement, while Ukraine is working to ensure that the document is approved as soon as possible.

Progress has been made, and now our teams are working very closely. There are still some issues we are discussing. We are working to sign the agreement as soon as possible

- said Marchenko.

He emphasized that negotiations are ongoing, despite Russia's attacks on Kyiv last night, noting that "these two issues are not related".

Let us remind you

After meeting with the head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, and the Minister of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, US Secretary of Finance Scott Bessent stated that the agreement on economic partnership with Ukraine should be signed as soon as possible. He reaffirmed US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and mentioned Washington's desire to ensure a lasting, lasting peace for the peoples of both Ukraine and Russia.

Ministry of Economy on the minerals deal with the USA: there is no hidden recognition of debt18.04.25, 13:38 • 7588 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Serhiy Marchenko
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.52
Bitcoin
$93,430.80
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,353.17
Ethereum
$1,762.46