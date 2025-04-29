$41.740.01
The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future
07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

Trump on the war in Ukraine: we'll see what happens in the next period, the final touches remain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Donald Trump said that it is necessary to see what will happen in Ukraine during the week, because the last strokes remain. He also called it Biden's war.

Trump on the war in Ukraine: we'll see what happens in the next period, the final touches remain

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking about the war in Ukraine, stressed that we need to see what will happen in the next period - about a week, because "the final touches remain". He said this in an interview with The Atlantic, and noted that this is Biden's war and he is not going to burden himself with it, UNN reports.

Let's see what happens in the next period - about a week. We've reached the final touches. And again, this is Biden's war. I'm not going to burden myself with it. This is a terrible war. It should never have happened...

- Trump said.

Reference

This interview was conducted with Trump on Thursday, April 24, before his meeting with Zelensky in the Vatican on April 26.

Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation29.04.25, 09:38 • 1288 views

Supplement

Trump stated that his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican went well, and the next few days will show whether there was progress.

Later, after meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on his Truth Social social network that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered - does Putin want to stop the war.

On Sunday, April 27, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

On April 28, Marco Rubio, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, talked about "the next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations."

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, stated that Russia had declared its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
