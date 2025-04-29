Trump on the war in Ukraine: we'll see what happens in the next period, the final touches remain

U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking about the war in Ukraine, stressed that we need to see what will happen in the next period - about a week, because "the final touches remain". He said this in an interview with The Atlantic, and noted that this is Biden's war and he is not going to burden himself with it, UNN reports.

Let's see what happens in the next period - about a week. We've reached the final touches. And again, this is Biden's war. I'm not going to burden myself with it. This is a terrible war. It should never have happened... - Trump said.

Reference

This interview was conducted with Trump on Thursday, April 24, before his meeting with Zelensky in the Vatican on April 26.

Trump believes he is "saving" Ukraine from the Russian Federation

Supplement

Trump stated that his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican went well, and the next few days will show whether there was progress.

Later, after meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump wrote on his Truth Social social network that Putin had no reason to launch missiles at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered - does Putin want to stop the war.

On Sunday, April 27, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that this week will be very important and decisive regarding negotiations on achieving peace in Ukraine.

On April 28, Marco Rubio, in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, talked about "the next steps in the Russian-Ukrainian peace negotiations."

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor country, Sergei Lavrov, stated that Russia had declared its "readiness for negotiations with Ukraine" and about "certain concessions", but not on all issues.