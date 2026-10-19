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Trump is displeased to see Russian ballistic missiles striking residential buildings in Kyiv — Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Marco Rubio said that Trump is displeased to see civilians killed by Russian ballistic strikes on residential buildings in Kyiv. Following the October 19 attack, one person was killed and eight were injured.

Trump is displeased to see Russian ballistic missiles striking residential buildings in Kyiv — Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Donald Trump is upset to see civilians being killed as a result of Russian ballistic missiles striking residential buildings in Kyiv. He made the statement amid reports that the United States does not always warn Ukraine in advance about the threat of missile strikes, UNN reports.

Details

"The president is also upset to see footage of a ballistic missile striking a residential building in Kyiv, killing innocent civilians," the U.S. secretary of state said.

According to him, the deaths of civilians as a result of missile strikes complicate efforts to find a solution.

"That is why efforts to find a solution to this situation have been so difficult and exhausting," Rubio noted.

To remind you

In Kyiv, five people were injured in the Solomianskyi District as a result of Russia's attack on October 19. A total of eight people injured in the capital have been reported. One person was killed.  

Alla Kiosak

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