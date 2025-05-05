$41.590.00
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
06:29 AM • 5178 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

06:08 AM • 12012 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87143 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

May 3, 06:30 AM • 138789 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145722 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94807 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92295 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97926 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 11:48 AM • 66061 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM • 78157 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 5178 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 12012 views

UNN Lite

Trump is considering Steven Miller for the position of National Security Advisor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Donald Trump has stated that he is considering Steven Miller as a candidate for the position of National Security Advisor. According to Trump, the final decision will be made within 6 months.

Trump is considering Steven Miller for the position of National Security Advisor

Among US officials, the opinion previously emerged that Trump would not rush to appoint a national security advisor on a permanent basis. As of now, there are several candidates, including Steven Miller.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

US President Donald Trump expects to fill the vacant position of national security advisor in approximately 6 months.

"I'm going to name someone," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after a weekend at his club in Florida.

Marco Rubio took over four positions after Mike Waltz's dismissal - The Guardian02.05.25, 10:25 • 2961 view

Trump confirmed that Steven Miller may become the new US national security advisor after Mike Waltz's departure.

I think he indirectly already has this position. Because he has something to say about many things. He is a very valuable person in the administration, Stephen

said Trump.

According to Reuters, Trump will not rush to grant the position of national security advisor on a permanent basis in the near future. This is confirmed in comments by US officials - they say that Trump has a number of candidates, Reuters writes.

The White House congratulated Americans on "Star Wars" Day with a "portrait" of Trump with a lightsaber04.05.25, 20:20 • 10246 views

News of the World
Air Force One
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Florida
