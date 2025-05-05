Trump is considering Steven Miller for the position of National Security Advisor

Among US officials, the opinion previously emerged that Trump would not rush to appoint a national security advisor on a permanent basis. As of now, there are several candidates, including Steven Miller.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

US President Donald Trump expects to fill the vacant position of national security advisor in approximately 6 months.

"I'm going to name someone," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington after a weekend at his club in Florida.

Trump confirmed that Steven Miller may become the new US national security advisor after Mike Waltz's departure.

I think he indirectly already has this position. Because he has something to say about many things. He is a very valuable person in the administration, Stephen said Trump.

According to Reuters, Trump will not rush to grant the position of national security advisor on a permanent basis in the near future. This is confirmed in comments by US officials - they say that Trump has a number of candidates, Reuters writes.

