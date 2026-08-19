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Trump insists on meeting Kim Jong Un this year - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3030 views

Trump seeks to resume dialogue with Kim Jong Un and may meet with him in China in November. There is no official planning yet.

Trump insists on meeting Kim Jong Un this year - media

U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to arrange a new meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump wants to resume diplomatic dialogue with Pyongyang. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

President Trump is pushing for his aides to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as early as this fall, seeking to revive the dramatic diplomatic efforts of his first term to persuade Kim to abandon his country's nuclear weapons program

- the publication writes.

According to sources, Trump privately discussed the possibility of holding a face-to-face meeting with Kim Jong Un during the president's next trip to Asia, which could take place in November, when world leaders gather for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in China.

Although no planning is officially underway, the president's desire to hold another major meeting with Kim indicates that Trump is seeking to achieve the greatest accomplishment in foreign policy, as victory in Iran remains out of reach

 - the publication notes.

It is emphasized that Trump views another face-to-face meeting as a chance to resume dialogue with North Korea; however, analysts and some U.S. officials said they do not expect significant progress. Kim possesses a nuclear arsenal that has only grown stronger and become more capable of striking the United States since Trump's three previous summits with Kim.

Seoul supports cooperation between Washington and Pyongyang in the hope of promoting stability in the region. However, analysts and U.S. officials said that a failed deal could ultimately harm relations with regional allies such as South Korea.

A White House official said that Trump and Kim would meet at the appropriate time.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent message, a day after he ordered the Pentagon to scale back exercises with longtime ally South Korea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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