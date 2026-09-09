Trump gave $45,000 each to several people in his inner circle, including his aide Natalie Harp

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
03:56 PM • 6860 views
Drone threat beyond the Arctic Circle: Russia complains that Ukraine attacked a plant in Yamal
03:33 PM • 8928 views
In the Odrex doctors’ case, the court heard the defense’s objections concerning one of those accused of medical negligence
12:42 PM • 18595 views
Putin distorted the situation on the front for Trump to pressure Ukraine - ISW
September 9, 08:54 AM • 26605 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
September 9, 06:47 AM • 34981 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
September 9, 06:18 AM • 33050 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 47656 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 45360 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 36478 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
September 9, 04:05 AM • 23460 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
1.8m/s
44%
746mm
Popular news
Putin is making the same mistake as the Third Reich — Sikorski on the strikes against UkraineSeptember 9, 07:18 AM • 5956 views
In central Warsaw, a Polish man beat a Ukrainian tourist and was placed under arrestSeptember 9, 09:43 AM • 8472 views
EU court rejects Hungary's lawsuit over frozen Russian assets - Reuters11:44 AM • 13569 views
Near Kyiv, a newborn girl fell from the sixth floor; she could not be saved12:13 PM • 4080 views
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 14569 views
Publications
Ukrainian vehicle license plates — what types there are and what the letters and numbers meanPhoto01:26 PM • 14670 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expenseSeptember 9, 06:00 AM • 40816 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 53767 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 54989 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 58019 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Denys Shtilerman
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 42478 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 43395 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 39218 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 96625 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 91368 views
Actual
Heating
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Cruise missile
MIM-104 Patriot

Trump gave $45,000 each to several people in his inner circle, including his aide Natalie Harp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Three employees received $45,000 each, while another received $20,000. The White House said that the gifts comply with ethical standards.

Trump gave $45,000 each to several people in his inner circle, including his aide Natalie Harp

According to financial disclosure reports published by the White House, last year U.S. President Donald Trump gave cash gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars to his aide Natalie Harp and three other close staff members working in the West Wing, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The media outlet notes that the payments raised ethical questions, since federal employees are generally prohibited by law from receiving compensation beyond their government salaries.

Harp, communications adviser Margo Martin, and deputy director of Oval Office operations Chamberlain Harris each received $45,000; the reports described these amounts as a "holiday cash gift."

According to the White House’s annual report to Congress on its personnel, these payments amounted to approximately one-third of the employees’ annual salaries, which are $150,000. Another aide, director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta, received $20,000 in cash, according to the disclosure data; his annual income is $175,000.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the gifts on Tuesday.

"A White House employee is not a doorman on Fifth Avenue," wrote Richard W. Painter, a law professor who served as the White House’s chief ethics lawyer from 2005 to 2007 under President George W. Bush.

The White House assures that the gifts do not violate the rules

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said that the gifts comply with ethical standards.

"The president has a long-standing practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his circle, including staff members and aides — both while working in government and during his time in the private sector," Ingle said in a statement published Wednesday. "These gifts have nothing to do with the official duties of these individuals and are therefore entirely permissible under the relevant legal and ethical standards."

Harp and Nauta are among Trump’s most trusted aides; they are always near the president during extended trips or while working at the White House.

In addition

Harp came under public scrutiny last month when The Washington Post reported that she and Nauta were in a catering van in which Trump was secretly transported to an aircraft for a flight from Turkey to the United Kingdom in July — a measure taken because of concerns about possible threats from Iran. According to a source familiar with the nature of her work, Harp manages Trump’s account on the social network Truth Social: she posts messages on his behalf and helps draft social media content. Colleagues sometimes call her a "human printer" because she frequently prints out news and articles that portray Trump favorably on a portable printer she always carries with her.

Nauta, a former White House valet, faced charges from federal prosecutors alleging that he helped Trump conceal documents marked "top secret" that the Republican president took out of the White House after completing his first term in 2021. Nauta pleaded not guilty, and the case was dismissed after Trump returned to the presidency.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
US Elections
Social network
George W. Bush
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Turkey
United States
Iran