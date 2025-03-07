US President did not specify the day when the war will end in 24 hours - special representative
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg commented on the statement about ending the war in 24 hours, without indicating a specific date. Trump had previously changed his estimate from 24 hours to 6 months for the end of the war.
U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg stated that Trump, when talking about ending the war in 24 hours, did not specify which day this might happen. Kellogg said this during the discussion "Ensuring Ukraine's Future," reports UNN.
Do you remember, the president said he would end the war in 24 hours? We didn't say which day, which year
He noted that dialogue among all parties is key to the outcome of ending the war.
Supplement
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly stated that he could end the war in 24 hours.
In December, Trump acknowledged that ending the war started by Russia against Ukraine is more difficult than he had assumed.
Already in January, Trump stated that he hopes to end the war against Ukraine in six months.
Reminder
Next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next Monday, March 10, for a meeting with the Crown Prince, after which his team will remain in the country to work with American partners.