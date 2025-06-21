Trump brokered a deal between Congo and Rwanda in their war

US President Donald Trump announced that he mediated an agreement between Congo and Rwanda in their war, which lasted over 30 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to the White House Chief's page on the social network Truth Social.

I am very pleased to announce that, together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I have successfully brokered an excellent deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in their war, which was known for brutal bloodshed and deaths, even greater than most other wars, and lasted for decades. - Trump's post reads.

The American leader also announced that representatives of Rwanda and Congo would be in Washington on Monday to sign the documents.

"This is a Great Day for Africa and, frankly, a Great Day for the entire World!" the White House Chief stated, adding that he "won't get a Nobel Prize" for ending a series of wars in various parts of the world, including between Ukraine and Russia or Iran and Israel, but noted that for him "that's all that matters."

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated about "insignificant progress" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, calling himself a "peacemaker." He also set a two-week deadline for Iran regarding the nuclear deal.

Congo announced "early stages" of negotiations with the United States on access to minerals in exchange for assistance