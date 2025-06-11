Trump Administration to Launch Own AI Chatbot - Media

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to launch its own chatbot to integrate artificial intelligence into government structures. This is reported by Gizmodo, writes UNN.

Details

The publication reports that AI.gov is likely the work of the Technology Transformation Service of the US General Services Administration, which is currently headed by Thomas Shedd. He is a former Tesla engineer whom the New York Times called an ally of Elon Musk. In an audio recording of a meeting published by 404 Media, Shedd is heard pushing for the integration of artificial intelligence into government.

Although AI.gov currently redirects to the White House landing page, a version of the site discovered by 404 Media reveals some details of the project, including the mission to "Accelerate government innovation through artificial intelligence." The project appears to include a chatbot, although details on what exactly this bot will be able to do are unclear.

There were also plans to launch an Application Programming Interface program that would integrate with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The project code suggests that they are also working on integration with Bedrock from Amazon Web Services and LLaMA from Meta.

The planned launch date for the project is July 4, US Independence Day. Obviously, this is one way to celebrate the holiday.

Earlier this year, when Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency unceremoniously fired federal employees from the General Services Administration, a chatbot was launched to help the remaining members of the agency with their tasks.

The project was reportedly in development before the DOGE team hastily shut it down, likely in an attempt to compensate for all the manpower that had been cut from the agency. The AI.gov project appears to be something new, invented by Shedd and the team that remains on the GSA's technical team.

Supplement

Elon Musk announced XChat with encryption, disappearing messages, and file transfer features. Experts question the security of the platform, pointing to inaccuracies in the description of the encryption.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the introduction of a premium subscription with additional features and advertising in the Meta AI app. The company plans to invest up to $72 billion in AI.