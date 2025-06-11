Trump Administration to Launch Own AI Chatbot - Media

$41.560.06
47.500.13
ukenru
"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)
Exclusive
07:03 AM • 7404 views

"Prices have not decreased": Ukrainians did not see the effect of the ban on pharmaceutical marketing - survey (video)

Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15450 views

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23457 views

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case

Exclusive
June 10, 05:49 PM • 29598 views

"Gray" absorption: YABLUKA may acquire "Citrus" - the market is in shock

June 10, 05:12 PM • 58936 views

The US will cut funding for military aid to Ukraine in the defense budget for 2026 - Hegseth

June 10, 04:42 PM • 48631 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Artek" and 58 individuals for the deportation of Ukrainian children

June 10, 02:41 PM • 54023 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
June 10, 01:58 PM • 62197 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
June 10, 01:21 PM • 50347 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

June 10, 01:16 PM • 46036 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims and wounded has increased, children among the victims

June 10, 11:13 PM • 18063 views

In Irpen, a restaurant administrator was punished for Russian music

June 10, 11:45 PM • 20437 views

Greta Thunberg accused Israel of kidnapping her in international waters and responded to Trump's criticism

June 11, 12:43 AM • 16621 views

In Sumy, vandals damaged the Alley of Fame, depicting the symbol "Z" on a banner

June 11, 01:47 AM • 22090 views

NATO seeks to include funds for Ukraine in new spending target - Bloomberg

06:12 AM • 14893 views
Publications

Without suspicion and interrogation: Zima still heads the legal department of the NBU, despite the open criminal case
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23468 views

The ARMA reform is stalled: who is blocking the changes and why it is dangerous

June 10, 04:21 PM • 58913 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 268568 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 246606 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 251499 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ihor Terekhov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Elon Musk

Actual places

Ukraine

Kharkiv

United States

Kyiv

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media

June 10, 08:02 PM • 20224 views

Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time

June 10, 05:29 PM • 31340 views

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

June 10, 01:35 PM • 58923 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

June 10, 12:39 PM • 42303 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

June 10, 11:04 AM • 78037 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream 2

Tesla Model Y

Kalibr (missile family)

S-400 missile system

Trump Administration to Launch Own AI Chatbot - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The US presidential administration is preparing to launch the AI.gov chatbot to integrate artificial intelligence into government structures. The project is scheduled to launch on July 4.

Trump Administration to Launch Own AI Chatbot - Media

The administration of US President Donald Trump is preparing to launch its own chatbot to integrate artificial intelligence into government structures. This is reported by Gizmodo, writes UNN.

Details

The publication reports that AI.gov is likely the work of the Technology Transformation Service of the US General Services Administration, which is currently headed by Thomas Shedd. He is a former Tesla engineer whom the New York Times called an ally of Elon Musk. In an audio recording of a meeting published by 404 Media, Shedd is heard pushing for the integration of artificial intelligence into government.

Although AI.gov currently redirects to the White House landing page, a version of the site discovered by 404 Media reveals some details of the project, including the mission to "Accelerate government innovation through artificial intelligence." The project appears to include a chatbot, although details on what exactly this bot will be able to do are unclear.

There were also plans to launch an Application Programming Interface program that would integrate with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. The project code suggests that they are also working on integration with Bedrock from Amazon Web Services and LLaMA from Meta.

The planned launch date for the project is July 4, US Independence Day. Obviously, this is one way to celebrate the holiday.

Earlier this year, when Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency unceremoniously fired federal employees from the General Services Administration, a chatbot was launched to help the remaining members of the agency with their tasks.

The project was reportedly in development before the DOGE team hastily shut it down, likely in an attempt to compensate for all the manpower that had been cut from the agency. The AI.gov project appears to be something new, invented by Shedd and the team that remains on the GSA's technical team.

Supplement

Elon Musk announced XChat with encryption, disappearing messages, and file transfer features. Experts question the security of the platform, pointing to inaccuracies in the description of the encryption.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the introduction of a premium subscription with additional features and advertising in the Meta AI app. The company plans to invest up to $72 billion in AI.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
Mark Zuckerberg
OpenAI
The New York Times
White House
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9