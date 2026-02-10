Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaul

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), under the administration of Donald Trump, has announced the complete repeal of historical emissions limits policies for power plants and the automotive industry. This move is part of the president's strategy to deregulate the energy sector. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The decision to abolish carbon dioxide emission limits is considered one of the most radical changes in US domestic policy. The new rules will allow companies to operate under less stringent standards, which, according to the administration's calculations, should stimulate domestic energy production and reduce prices for consumers.

"This will pave the way for American companies to grow without the excessive burden of bureaucratic restrictions," – EPA representatives note in a comment to Bloomberg.

The Trump administration insists that previous regulations were too burdensome for the coal and gas industries. The policy repeal also affects fuel efficiency standards for vehicles, which will allow automakers to slow down the transition to electric vehicles.

Global temperatures in 2025 decreased, but scientists warn of new records

This order is expected to trigger a wave of lawsuits from environmental organizations and individual states, such as California, which seek to maintain strict control over air pollution.

Market reaction and environmental consequences

Environmental activists and scientists have already expressed serious concern, arguing that such a rollback will set the US back decades in the fight against climate change. However, representatives of the oil and gas industry welcomed this step, seeing in it an opportunity for new investments and increased production.

"This means strengthening energy security for my country," – President Trump repeatedly emphasized during his speeches.

He promised to make the US an energy-dominant nation.

Despite the large-scale repeal of federal regulations, many large corporations may remain committed to their decarbonization goals due to investor pressure and global market trends.

Trump administration withdraws from 66 international organizations, continuing to move away from global cooperation