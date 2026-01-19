Truck processing at the border with Poland resumed after disruptions

Poland has fully restored the database for processing cargo trucks at the Medyka, Hrebenne, and Korczowa checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

We inform you that, according to the Polish side, the full operation of the database necessary for processing cargo vehicles with goods has been restored at the Medyka, Hrebenne, and Korczowa checkpoints. Currently, cargo processing is carried out in the usual mode, without technical restrictions. - reported the SBGS on social media.

Drivers were urged to take into account the updated information when planning trips and border crossing routes.

Addition

On January 18, the database for processing cargo trucks leaving Ukraine (entering Poland) was suspended at the Medyka and Hrebenne checkpoints. At the Korczowa checkpoint, the Polish customs service database operated in a slow mode. Empty cargo vehicles were processed in the usual mode.

