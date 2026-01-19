Truck processing at the border with Poland resumed after disruptions

$43.180.08
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 21833 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 43040 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 35460 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 69263 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 101662 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 46407 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 55907 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 59509 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 48483 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
126 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day: the General Staff reported where the hottest spots areJanuary 18, 09:59 PM • 5272 views
70-year-old Kharkiv resident died while tubingJanuary 18, 10:30 PM • 10684 views
Protests in Iran: death toll at least 5,000 people - ReutersJanuary 18, 11:03 PM • 4738 views
US secretly collected data on Greenland's military facilities, bypassing Denmark - MediaJanuary 19, 12:46 AM • 3794 views
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FT03:32 AM • 3012 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 45680 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 84091 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 50749 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 81347 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 109870 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 17258 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 30040 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 26927 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 24767 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 24098 views
Truck processing at the border with Poland resumed after disruptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Polish side has fully restored the operation of databases for processing freight vehicles at the Medyka, Hrebenne, and Korczowa border crossing points. Freight processing is proceeding as usual, without technical limitations.

Poland has fully restored the database for processing cargo trucks at the Medyka, Hrebenne, and Korczowa checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

We inform you that, according to the Polish side, the full operation of the database necessary for processing cargo vehicles with goods has been restored at the Medyka, Hrebenne, and Korczowa checkpoints. Currently, cargo processing is carried out in the usual mode, without technical restrictions.

- reported the SBGS on social media.

Drivers were urged to take into account the updated information when planning trips and border crossing routes.

Addition

On January 18, the database for processing cargo trucks leaving Ukraine (entering Poland) was suspended at the Medyka and Hrebenne checkpoints. At the Korczowa checkpoint, the Polish customs service database operated in a slow mode. Empty cargo vehicles were processed in the usual mode.

Processing of trucks temporarily suspended at the border with Poland - SBGS18.01.26, 09:35 • 5196 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland