Processing of trucks temporarily suspended at the border with Poland - SBGS
Kyiv • UNN
On January 18, the database for processing freight vehicles was suspended at the Ukrainian-Polish border at the Medyka and Hrebenne checkpoints. At the Korczowa and Krakovets checkpoints, freight processing is proceeding at a slower pace.
On Sunday, January 18, at the "Medyka" and "Hrebenne" checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, the database used for processing cargo vehicles with goods traveling from Ukraine to Poland was temporarily suspended. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
Details
In addition, at the "Korczowa" checkpoint, the Polish customs service database is operating in a slow mode. At the same time, empty cargo vehicles are processed in the usual mode. Other types of transport undergo border and customs procedures without changes.
According to preliminary information, the full restoration of the Polish customs database is expected by 10:00 PM (Ukrainian time) on January 18, 2026.
The border guards also added that the restrictions apply to cargo vehicles with goods traveling from Ukraine through the "Shehyni" and "Rava-Ruska" checkpoints. At the "Krakovets" checkpoint, cargo processing is carried out in a slow mode.
