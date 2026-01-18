Processing of trucks temporarily suspended at the border with Poland - SBGS

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 20635 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 40549 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 28781 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 40268 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 48523 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 40005 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59590 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29894 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 45754 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36985 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administrationJanuary 17, 09:44 PM • 7020 views
AI takes over music charts: 2026 viral hit sparks scandalJanuary 18, 12:10 AM • 3762 views
Russian aviation struck a residential area in Sumy: a 7-year-old child among the injured, 15 houses damagedPhotoJanuary 18, 12:35 AM • 4382 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed thereJanuary 18, 12:40 AM • 26833 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhoto04:30 AM • 6234 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 26349 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 59590 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 34074 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 65638 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 95382 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Benjamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
France
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 2610 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 21848 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 19544 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 17634 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 17121 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
M1 Abrams
M2 Bradley

Processing of trucks temporarily suspended at the border with Poland - SBGS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On January 18, the database for processing freight vehicles was suspended at the Ukrainian-Polish border at the Medyka and Hrebenne checkpoints. At the Korczowa and Krakovets checkpoints, freight processing is proceeding at a slower pace.

Processing of trucks temporarily suspended at the border with Poland - SBGS

On Sunday, January 18, at the "Medyka" and "Hrebenne" checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border, the database used for processing cargo vehicles with goods traveling from Ukraine to Poland was temporarily suspended. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, at the "Korczowa" checkpoint, the Polish customs service database is operating in a slow mode. At the same time, empty cargo vehicles are processed in the usual mode. Other types of transport undergo border and customs procedures without changes.

According to preliminary information, the full restoration of the Polish customs database is expected by 10:00 PM (Ukrainian time) on January 18, 2026.

- stated the State Border Guard Service.

The border guards also added that the restrictions apply to cargo vehicles with goods traveling from Ukraine through the "Shehyni" and "Rava-Ruska" checkpoints. At the "Krakovets" checkpoint, cargo processing is carried out in a slow mode.

Range Rover driver injured border guard during attempted border breach - SBGS11.01.26, 12:55 • 4792 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the WorldAuto
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland