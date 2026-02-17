Trilateral talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media
Trilateral talks have concluded in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation has left the negotiation venue, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.
The talks lasted 6 hours.
Russian media report that there will be no statements from the head of the delegation following the first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva.
Citing a "Western source," TASS reports that major topics and major compromises were discussed at the Geneva talks.
The talks are expected to continue tomorrow.
Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.