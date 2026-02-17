Trilateral talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media

$43.170.07
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 8528 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 15750 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 18217 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 19326 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 20780 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 25345 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34727 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 45892 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 54188 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 39572 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 26435 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 13375 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 13349 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 16832 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 10797 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 26493 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 42534 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 51656 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 72305 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 76349 views
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 1016 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 16885 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 13397 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 26188 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 23833 views
Trilateral talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Trilateral talks in Geneva have concluded, and the Ukrainian delegation has left the meeting venue. The talks are expected to resume tomorrow.

Trilateral talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media

Trilateral talks have concluded in Geneva, the Ukrainian delegation has left the negotiation venue, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

The Ukrainian delegation left the negotiation venue in Geneva 

- TASS reports.

The talks lasted 6 hours.

Russian media report that there will be no statements from the head of the delegation following the first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva.

Citing a "Western source," TASS reports that major topics and major compromises were discussed at the Geneva talks.

The talks are expected to continue tomorrow.

Representatives of a number of European countries are present at the trilateral talks in Geneva - Media17.02.26, 17:35 • 1832 views

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, announced that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Geneva