Trials of 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war: Lubinets appeals to the UN and ICRC

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102737 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 129892 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130713 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172155 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276595 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148731 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245145 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102385 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 91450 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 88294 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100106 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 42117 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245134 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230348 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255783 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241629 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 8514 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 129877 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103984 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120385 views
Actual
Trials of 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war: Lubinets appeals to the UN and ICRC

Trials of 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war: Lubinets appeals to the UN and ICRC

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28260 views

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the UN and ICRC to document violations of international humanitarian law after more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to 27-29 years in prison by a so-called "court" in occupied Donetsk.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC over the sentencing of more than 30 Ukrainian military  to a maximum security colony in occupied Donetsk. The Ombudsman noted that  the so-called "trials" are a violation of international humanitarian law. He reported this in Telegram, according to UNN.

Once again, the so-called "court" of the "DPR" terrorist group has convicted our citizens. This time, 33 Ukrainian soldiers were sentenced to 27 to 29 years in prison. They were accused of shelling residential buildings of the so-called "republic"

- Lubinets said.

He noted that the announced "sentences" are carried out by quasi-entities unrecognized by the international community and are illegal.

According to him, the verdicts passed by the so-called "court" of the "Donetsk People's Republic" are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture, and can be considered a war crime. "Donetsk region is a part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders and is subject to the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts," the Ombudsman emphasized.

 "I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, will send official letters to the UN and the ICRC to record violations of international humanitarian law," the Commissioner said.

Lubinets also called on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor to "stop the practice of convicting Ukrainian defenders who are driving the enemy from their land by fake courts. We are fighting  not only for the territory, but also for each of our people, and we will return everyone," the Ombudsman summarized.

In occupied Donetsk, more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to a strict regime colony07.02.24, 19:01 • 25077 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
international-committee-of-the-red-crossInternational Committee of the Red Cross
united-nationsUnited Nations
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising