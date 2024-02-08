Trials of 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war: Lubinets appeals to the UN and ICRC

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has sent official letters to the UN and the ICRC over the sentencing of more than 30 Ukrainian military to a maximum security colony in occupied Donetsk. The Ombudsman noted that the so-called "trials" are a violation of international humanitarian law. He reported this in Telegram, according to UNN.

Once again, the so-called "court" of the "DPR" terrorist group has convicted our citizens. This time, 33 Ukrainian soldiers were sentenced to 27 to 29 years in prison. They were accused of shelling residential buildings of the so-called "republic" - Lubinets said.

He noted that the announced "sentences" are carried out by quasi-entities unrecognized by the international community and are illegal.

According to him, the verdicts passed by the so-called "court" of the "Donetsk People's Republic" are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture, and can be considered a war crime. "Donetsk region is a part of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders and is subject to the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts," the Ombudsman emphasized.

"I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, will send official letters to the UN and the ICRC to record violations of international humanitarian law," the Commissioner said.

Lubinets also called on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor to "stop the practice of convicting Ukrainian defenders who are driving the enemy from their land by fake courts. We are fighting not only for the territory, but also for each of our people, and we will return everyone," the Ombudsman summarized.

