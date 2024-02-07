In occupied Donetsk, more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to a strict regime colony

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In occupied Donetsk, more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to a strict regime colony

In occupied Donetsk, more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to a strict regime colony

Kyiv  •  UNN

The russians sentenced more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen to long prison terms of 27 to 29 years in a maximum security colony.

In occupied Donetsk, russians have sentenced more than thirty Ukrainian soldiers  to long prison terms in a strict regime colony. This was reported by the BBC with reference to russian law enforcement agencies, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the so-called supreme court of the "dpr" sentenced 33 Ukrainian servicemen to long prison terms - from 27 to 29 years with serving their sentences in a strict regime penal colony.

Among the convicts are also Ukrainian soldiers who took part in the fighting in Mariupol.

The servicemen were accused of allegedly ill-treating civilians and using prohibited methods in an armed conflict (Part 1 of Article 356 of the russian Criminal Code), murder committed by a group of persons in a generally dangerous manner on the grounds of hatred and enmity, attempted murder with the same aggravating circumstances of damaging someone else's property in a generally dangerous manner.

russia sentences Ukrainian soldier to 12 years in prison30.11.23, 17:02 • 31938 views

This is how the occupation authorities of Donetsk qualified the actions of the military committed between February 24 and March 10, 2022.

The russians do not provide the names of the soldiers, but note that five of them served in the 36th Marine Brigade, which fought in Mariupol.

Addendum

The publication emphasizes that the Geneva Convention of 1949, which russia is a signatory to, stipulates that all prisoners of war have an unconditional right to a fair trial.

However, human rights organizations have repeatedly pointed out that the russian authorities systematically violate this requirement when treating Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall

Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said that more than 900 Azov fighters who defended Mariupolare still in russian captivity.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
denys-prokopenkoDenys Prokopenko
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

