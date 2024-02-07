In occupied Donetsk, more than 30 Ukrainian prisoners of war were sentenced to a strict regime colony

In occupied Donetsk, russians have sentenced more than thirty Ukrainian soldiers to long prison terms in a strict regime colony. This was reported by the BBC with reference to russian law enforcement agencies, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the so-called supreme court of the "dpr" sentenced 33 Ukrainian servicemen to long prison terms - from 27 to 29 years with serving their sentences in a strict regime penal colony.

Among the convicts are also Ukrainian soldiers who took part in the fighting in Mariupol.

The servicemen were accused of allegedly ill-treating civilians and using prohibited methods in an armed conflict (Part 1 of Article 356 of the russian Criminal Code), murder committed by a group of persons in a generally dangerous manner on the grounds of hatred and enmity, attempted murder with the same aggravating circumstances of damaging someone else's property in a generally dangerous manner.

russia sentences Ukrainian soldier to 12 years in prison

This is how the occupation authorities of Donetsk qualified the actions of the military committed between February 24 and March 10, 2022.

The russians do not provide the names of the soldiers, but note that five of them served in the 36th Marine Brigade, which fought in Mariupol.

Addendum

The publication emphasizes that the Geneva Convention of 1949, which russia is a signatory to, stipulates that all prisoners of war have an unconditional right to a fair trial.

However, human rights organizations have repeatedly pointed out that the russian authorities systematically violate this requirement when treating Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Recall

Azov commander Denys Prokopenko said that more than 900 Azov fighters who defended Mariupolare still in russian captivity.