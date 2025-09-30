"Traveled" abroad on business trips based on forged invitations: KCSA Chief of Staff Zahumennyi received a notice of suspicion

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12802 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
11:14 AM • 18255 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 31918 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 53650 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 28836 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 25516 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 22795 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21173 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 23119 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72411 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
4.2m/s
54%
757mm
Popular news
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideoSeptember 30, 08:08 AM • 26182 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city centerSeptember 30, 08:56 AM • 25510 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26438 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13185 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 16774 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
01:32 PM • 12794 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 11105 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 53639 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 72408 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 157061 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Denmark
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?02:16 PM • 1822 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 13431 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 26687 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 27288 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 29119 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
SpaceX Starship
T-90
The Guardian

"Traveled" abroad on business trips based on forged invitations: KCSA Chief of Staff Zahumennyi received a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1668 views

The Chief of Staff of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) has been notified of suspicion for using forged documents for private trips abroad under the guise of business trips. The official traveled abroad twice with his family, using fake invitations to events in Barcelona and Florence.

"Traveled" abroad on business trips based on forged invitations: KCSA Chief of Staff Zahumennyi received a notice of suspicion

The head of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) apparatus has been notified of suspicion of using forged documents to organize private trips abroad under the guise of business trips. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to Dmytro Zahumennyi.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the head of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) apparatus has been notified of suspicion of using forged documents to organize private trips abroad under the guise of business trips.

- the statement says.

The prosecutor's office reports that in November 2023, the official traveled to Barcelona (Spain) under the pretext of participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress. This is an annual three-day exhibition. The official's business trip lasted from November 4 to November 12, 2023.

At the same time, it was established that the invitation, which served as the basis for the business trip, was not sent to him by the event organizers. That is, the invitation letter was forged.

- informs the OGP.

In addition, it is reported that in September 2024, the official traveled to Florence, Italy, under the pretext of participating in the Observatory on Re-Generation conference. As established, to organize the trip, he again used an invitation letter that the event organizers did not send him. The business trip lasted from October 13 to October 20, 2024. As a result of these trips, the official prepared written reports on the business trips. It was established that the suspect traveled abroad not alone, but accompanied by his family.

His actions are qualified under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely:

· under Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of an official document issued by an enterprise, which grants rights, for the purpose of its use by the forger or another person, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons; repeated forgery of a document);

· under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of a knowingly forged document);

· under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (entering knowingly false information into official documents by an official).

It should be noted that, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which regulates the rules for traveling abroad during martial law, officials can travel outside Ukraine only if there are relevant orders for business trips, issued on the basis of official documents confirming the purpose of the business trip.

- emphasizes the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Case of flooding of the capital's metro: court chose pre-trial measure for Kyiv City State Administration official Kandybor17.07.25, 17:37 • 8368 views

Addition

In 2023, at the request of prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, the court suspended Zahumennyi, the head of the KMVA apparatus, who was exposed for assisting in evading military service, from his position.

In 2025, the SBI notified Zahumennyi, the head of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA), and the former head of one of the capital's utility enterprises of suspicion.

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Florence
Italy
Spain