"Traveled" abroad on business trips based on forged invitations: KCSA Chief of Staff Zahumennyi received a notice of suspicion

The head of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) apparatus has been notified of suspicion of using forged documents to organize private trips abroad under the guise of business trips. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

As UNN learned from its own sources, this refers to Dmytro Zahumennyi.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the head of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) apparatus has been notified of suspicion of using forged documents to organize private trips abroad under the guise of business trips.

The prosecutor's office reports that in November 2023, the official traveled to Barcelona (Spain) under the pretext of participating in the Smart City Expo World Congress. This is an annual three-day exhibition. The official's business trip lasted from November 4 to November 12, 2023.

At the same time, it was established that the invitation, which served as the basis for the business trip, was not sent to him by the event organizers. That is, the invitation letter was forged. - informs the OGP.

In addition, it is reported that in September 2024, the official traveled to Florence, Italy, under the pretext of participating in the Observatory on Re-Generation conference. As established, to organize the trip, he again used an invitation letter that the event organizers did not send him. The business trip lasted from October 13 to October 20, 2024. As a result of these trips, the official prepared written reports on the business trips. It was established that the suspect traveled abroad not alone, but accompanied by his family.

His actions are qualified under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely:

· under Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (forgery of an official document issued by an enterprise, which grants rights, for the purpose of its use by the forger or another person, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons; repeated forgery of a document);

· under Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (use of a knowingly forged document);

· under Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (entering knowingly false information into official documents by an official).

It should be noted that, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which regulates the rules for traveling abroad during martial law, officials can travel outside Ukraine only if there are relevant orders for business trips, issued on the basis of official documents confirming the purpose of the business trip. - emphasizes the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In 2023, at the request of prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, the court suspended Zahumennyi, the head of the KMVA apparatus, who was exposed for assisting in evading military service, from his position.

In 2025, the SBI notified Zahumennyi, the head of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA), and the former head of one of the capital's utility enterprises of suspicion.