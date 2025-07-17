Case of flooding of the capital's metro: court chose pre-trial measure for Kyiv City State Administration official Kandybor

In the case of the flooding of the capital's metro tunnel, the court chose a pre-trial measure for Ruslan Kandybor, an official of the Kyiv City State Administration. He was placed under partial house arrest until September 10, 2025, with a movement restriction of 2 hours per day, writes UNN.

According to the UNN correspondent who is in the courtroom, the court decided to partially satisfy the petition. Thus, house arrest will be imposed on Kandybor at a certain time of day. He was forbidden to leave home from 23:00 to 00:00 and from 5:00 to 6:00 for the period until September 10, 2025.

That is, house arrest will be in effect for 2 hours a day. An electronic bracelet is not used.

Kandybor must also hand over his passports and other documents for safekeeping, is obliged to appear before the investigator, and refrain from communication.

Recall

In December 2023, the blue line of the capital's subway, between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations, experienced tunnel flooding. This led to the suspension of train traffic from "Teremky" to "Lybidska".

At that time, the Kyiv City State Administration decided to organize passenger transportation by buses that would duplicate the route of the closed metro stations. According to the results of the conducted examinations, it was established that the operation of the metro tunnel between the stations was improper and did not comply with building codes and regulations.

Due to the flooding of the tunnels, the Podilsk District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv in November 2024 announced suspicion of official negligence to the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi.

Later, two more metro officials were notified of suspicion of official negligence. Including Kandybor.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the director of the transport department of the Kyiv City State Administration, Kandybor, was notified of suspicion due to the destruction of the "blue line" metro tunnel.

As noted, the improper performance of his duties by the official led to the untimely detection of the emergency situation in the metro and the failure to take measures to eliminate them.

Today, July 17, the Holosiivskyi Court of Kyiv is choosing a pre-trial measure for the director of the Kyiv City State Administration department, Ruslan Kandybor. The prosecutor's office requested to choose a pre-trial measure in the form of house arrest for him.

Destruction of the "blue line" metro tunnel in Kyiv: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed evidence of concealment of the subway's emergency state