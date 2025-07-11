$41.820.05
Destruction of the "blue line" metro tunnel in Kyiv: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed evidence of concealment of the subway's emergency state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3856 views

Ruslan Kravchenko published a video of conversations between Kyiv Metro officials, which indicate their awareness of the emergency state of the tunnel between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations before its destruction.

Destruction of the "blue line" metro tunnel in Kyiv: Prosecutor General Kravchenko revealed evidence of concealment of the subway's emergency state

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko published a video with conversations of Kyiv Metro officials, which indicate that the officials knew about the emergency condition of the tunnel between the "Demiivska" - "Lybidska" stations, but concealed it. The investigation is ongoing, conversations of the metro management and the Kyiv City State Administration are being studied, writes UNN.

Kyiv Metro: the destruction of the tunnel between "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" is about irresponsibility. Yesterday, there was a lot of talk about the criminal proceedings against an official of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, so: the officials knew and understood everything perfectly, they just concealed the facts and did nothing to rectify the situation

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

The published conversations indicate that officials of the Kyiv Metro utility company knew in advance about the emergency condition of the tunnel section between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations, but concealed it.

In particular, prosecutors published a conversation between the former head of the Kyiv Metro utility company and the chief engineer, who is currently suspected of official negligence.

The obtained records, as noted, indicate the failure to take necessary measures by officials of the Kyiv Metro utility company, whose duties include round-the-clock monitoring of the tunnel condition.

The prosecutor's office also published a conversation regarding the concealment of the emergency situation by the head of the track service of tunnel structures and buildings (who is also currently a suspect), who knew about the flooding two months before the metro closure.

In addition, evidence of awareness of Kyiv City State Administration and Department of Transport Infrastructure officials about an "emergency situation that could lead to serious consequences" has been published.

A conversation was also published in which the management of the Kyiv Metro utility company tries to enlist public support from experts who will tell the media that "the situation is stable."

The end of this story has not been put. The investigation continues

- added Kravchenko.

Addition

On July 10, it was reported that prosecutors notified the director of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ruslan Kandybor, of suspicion of official negligence, which led to the destruction of the metro tunnel between the "Demiivska" - "Lybidska" stations in 2023.

Recall

In December 2023, a tunnel on the blue line of the Kyiv metro, between the "Demiivska" and "Lybidska" stations, was flooded. This led to the cessation of train traffic from "Teremky" to "Lybidska". At that time, the Kyiv City State Administration decided to organize passenger transportation by buses that would duplicate the route of the closed metro stations.

According to the results of the conducted examinations, it was established that the operation of the metro tunnel between the stations was improper and did not comply with building codes and regulations. Due to the flooding of the tunnels, the Podilskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv in November 2024 notified the former head of the Kyiv Metro utility company, Viktor Brahinskyi, of suspicion of official negligence.

Later, two more metro officials were notified of suspicion of official negligence. Damages to the city budget are estimated at over UAH 138.5 million, and lost metro revenues are almost UAH 26 million.

After a nine-month repair, full train traffic was restored on the "Heroiv Dnipra" - "Teremky" section on September 12, 2024.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv Metro
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
