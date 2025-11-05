Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv resident

ukenru
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 18419 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 24105 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 18908 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member statesNovember 5, 03:38 AM • 10549 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 10275 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 50279 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 66225 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desert08:51 AM • 2678 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 27817 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 41706 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 44541 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 39711 views
Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv resident

Kyiv • UNN

Law enforcement officers seized a "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicle from a Kyiv resident who was transporting it on the roof of his own car. The owner, the head of a public organization, planned to transfer the UAV to a museum.

Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv resident

Kyiv law enforcement officers seized a "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicle from a Kyiv resident who was transporting it on the roof of his car. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

On Tuesday, November 4, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication stating that a car with an enemy UAV attached to its roof was located on the territory of a Kyiv residential complex.

During the inspection, it turned out that the "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicle did not pose a threat to the life and safety of citizens, as it had a deactivated warhead.

The owner of the vehicle turned out to be a 30-year-old local resident, who is the head of a public organization. He explained that he planned to transfer the unmanned aerial vehicle to a museum.

Law enforcement officers seized the drone for further inspection.

Recall

On the night of November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 61 enemy UAVs out of 80 launched by Russian occupiers.

Yevhen Ustimenko

