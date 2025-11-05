Transported on the roof of his own car: police seized a "Shahed" drone from a Kyiv resident

Kyiv law enforcement officers seized a "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicle from a Kyiv resident who was transporting it on the roof of his car. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

On Tuesday, November 4, while monitoring social networks, police discovered a publication stating that a car with an enemy UAV attached to its roof was located on the territory of a Kyiv residential complex.

During the inspection, it turned out that the "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicle did not pose a threat to the life and safety of citizens, as it had a deactivated warhead.

The owner of the vehicle turned out to be a 30-year-old local resident, who is the head of a public organization. He explained that he planned to transfer the unmanned aerial vehicle to a museum.

Law enforcement officers seized the drone for further inspection.

Recall

On the night of November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 61 enemy UAVs out of 80 launched by Russian occupiers.