Transit through Georgia increased to 2,000 flights per day due to Middle East airspace closure

The sky over Georgia has become one of the busiest transit routes between Europe and Asia after the closure of airspace over a number of Middle Eastern countries due to military escalation in the region. This has sharply increased the number of transit flights and the revenues of the country's aviation services. This is reported by the agency bm.ge, according to UNN.

Over the past few days, the load on Georgia's airspace has significantly increased. If previously an average of about 642 aircraft crossed it daily, now the figure is estimated to reach 1,500-2,000 flights per day. Such a level of traffic for the Georgian sky is recorded for the first time.

The increase is due to the fact that many airlines operating flights between Europe and Asia are forced to bypass the closed or restricted airspace of a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, and the Persian Gulf states.

Airlines pay navigation fees to the state-owned Sakaeronavigatsia for the use of airspace. According to the company's financial report for 2024, the average fee for one transit flight was 516 lari (about $189).

Given the current volume of traffic, the Georgian sky can generate from $280,000 to $375,000 per day from transit flights alone.

Sakaeronavigatsia's financial report for 2025 has not yet been published. According to 2024 data, 234,293 flights passed through Georgia's airspace, and the company's revenue amounted to 120.8 million lari ($44.6 million).

The enterprise serves air traffic with 844 employees, including 117 air traffic controllers.

The company's assets are estimated at approximately 308 million lari ($113.8 million), liabilities - about 12 million lari ($4.4 million). The infrastructure is based on radar stations located throughout the country.

