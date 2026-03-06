Transit through Georgia increased to 2,000 flights per day due to Middle East airspace closure

$43.810.09
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 20617 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 22173 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 39657 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 19808 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 20499 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 19945 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 19218 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 19716 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 17029 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Publications
Exclusives
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 21674 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 35765 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 26805 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 22218 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 3048 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 27848 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 24645 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 26455 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 47607 views
Transit through Georgia increased to 2,000 flights per day due to Middle East airspace closure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Georgian airspace has become one of the busiest transit routes between Europe and Asia. This brings the country up to $375,000 daily due to the increased number of flights.

Transit through Georgia increased to 2,000 flights per day due to Middle East airspace closure

The sky over Georgia has become one of the busiest transit routes between Europe and Asia after the closure of airspace over a number of Middle Eastern countries due to military escalation in the region. This has sharply increased the number of transit flights and the revenues of the country's aviation services. This is reported by the agency bm.ge, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past few days, the load on Georgia's airspace has significantly increased. If previously an average of about 642 aircraft crossed it daily, now the figure is estimated to reach 1,500-2,000 flights per day. Such a level of traffic for the Georgian sky is recorded for the first time.

The increase is due to the fact that many airlines operating flights between Europe and Asia are forced to bypass the closed or restricted airspace of a number of Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Iraq, Israel, and the Persian Gulf states.

Airlines pay navigation fees to the state-owned Sakaeronavigatsia for the use of airspace. According to the company's financial report for 2024, the average fee for one transit flight was 516 lari (about $189).

Given the current volume of traffic, the Georgian sky can generate from $280,000 to $375,000 per day from transit flights alone.

UAE's national airline resumes some flights from Abu Dhabi - what is known06.03.26, 09:19 • 4704 views

Sakaeronavigatsia's financial report for 2025 has not yet been published. According to 2024 data, 234,293 flights passed through Georgia's airspace, and the company's revenue amounted to 120.8 million lari ($44.6 million).

The enterprise serves air traffic with 844 employees, including 117 air traffic controllers.

The company's assets are estimated at approximately 308 million lari ($113.8 million), liabilities - about 12 million lari ($4.4 million). The infrastructure is based on radar stations located throughout the country.

Dubai's main airline expects to return to full operation in the coming days06.03.26, 14:41 • 2774 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
State budget
Trend
Martial law
Skirmishes
Israel
Iraq
Asia
Europe
Iran
Georgia