Traffic rules on Kyiv’s bridges are being changed: what restrictions will be introduced

Starting tomorrow, November 9, reserve traffic arrangements between Kyiv’s left and right banks will be introduced. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reports this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that reserve traffic arrangements are being introduced to relieve congestion on the bridges and optimize traffic flows due to additional security challenges.

On Paton Bridge, police will organize reversible traffic: in the morning (07:00–10:00), three of the five lanes will operate toward the right bank, and in the evening (16:00–20:00), toward the left bank.

At the approaches to the Northern Bridge, patrol officers will divert freight transport to use the Podilskyi Bridge crossing. Public transport from the left bank to the right bank, as well as passenger cars and public transport from the right bank to the left bank, will be allowed again.

Southern Bridge: freight transport traveling from the left bank to the right bank will be diverted via Darnytskyi Bridge. No restrictions will be introduced for passenger cars or public transport.

Detailed traffic schemes will be published shortly on the patrol police’s pages. Law enforcement officers urge drivers to comply with these restrictions and plan their routes in advance.

At the same time, law enforcement officers will inspect the access roads to the bridges and the most congested sections of road.

"We are counting on cooperation from the Kyiv city authorities regarding the reorganization of traffic," the ministry said.

Today, the number of police crews in the capital was increased to regulate traffic, relieve congestion on the bridges, and assist drivers.

Traffic on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv is being restored — what restrictions will apply to drivers