03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Tractor driver in Kharkiv region ran over an explosive device, sustained minor injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 638 views

In the Kharkiv region, a 47-year-old tractor driver ran over an explosive device near the village of Verbivka during field work. As a result of the detonation, he sustained minor bodily injuries, and the tractor suffered mechanical damage.

Tractor driver in Kharkiv region ran over an explosive device, sustained minor injuries

In the Kharkiv region, a man drove a tractor over an explosive device. As a result, the tractor driver sustained minor injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

On October 7, the police department No. 1 of the Izium RUP received a report that near the village of Verbivka, during field work, a 47-year-old driver with a harrow touched an explosive device, which detonated.

- the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the explosion, the driver received minor bodily injuries and independently sought medical attention. At the same time, the tractor sustained mechanical damage.

The investigator is deciding on entering this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

- the police reported.

Addition

In Odesa, a grenade detonated in a man's hands in the entrance of a building on Yevreiska Street. He was hospitalized, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article on hooliganism and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of an enemy FPV drone attack, the head of the Borivska settlement military administration and the community secretary were injured.

