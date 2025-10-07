Tractor driver in Kharkiv region ran over an explosive device, sustained minor injuries

In the Kharkiv region, a man drove a tractor over an explosive device. As a result, the tractor driver sustained minor injuries, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

On October 7, the police department No. 1 of the Izium RUP received a report that near the village of Verbivka, during field work, a 47-year-old driver with a harrow touched an explosive device, which detonated. - the message says.

It is noted that as a result of the explosion, the driver received minor bodily injuries and independently sought medical attention. At the same time, the tractor sustained mechanical damage.

The investigator is deciding on entering this fact into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. - the police reported.

