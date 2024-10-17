Total poverty affects 1.1 billion people worldwide - UN report
According to a UN report, 1.1 billion people live in multidimensional poverty, including 455 million in conflict zones. In war-torn countries, the poverty rate is three times higher than in peaceful ones.
The UN report says that 1.1 billion people live in extreme poverty; 40 percent of people suffering from extreme poverty live in conflict zones.
Writes UNN with a link to the annual report published by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Oxford University Poverty and Development Initiative (OPHI).
Details
More than a billion people in the world, half of whom are minors, suffer from “acute” poverty. About 40% of people suffering from extreme poverty live in conflict zones. This is about 455 million people.
“1.1 billion people suffer from multidimensional poverty. [Among them, 455 million live in conflict zones. In war-torn countries, the poverty rate is three times higher than in peaceful countries,” summarizes Yanchun Zhang, UNDP Chief Statistician.
The report, published annually since 2010, analyzes data from 112 countries with a population of 6.3 billion people. The current report covers the year 2023.
The report also states that the international community should not only eradicate poverty, but also promote peace, given the large number of armed conflicts in the world.
