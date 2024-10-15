Netanyahu denies accusations of deliberate attack on UN peacekeepers
The Israeli Prime Minister denied deliberate attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, calling the allegations “lies.” Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of using areas near UNIFIL posts and called on the peacekeepers to leave the war zones.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly denied claims that the Israeli military is deliberately attacking UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, calling the allegations "a complete lie." This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.
In a video statement, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel had repeatedly called on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to leave the areas where the fighting was taking place to avoid danger.
Earlier, the UN reported that the Israeli military fired on peacekeepers, entered the base and prevented important logistical operations, injuring more than a dozen soldiers.
Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of using areas near UNIFIL posts for its operations, warning the peacekeeping force of the danger.
