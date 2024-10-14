Israeli tanks “invade” UN peacekeepers' base in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
Merkava tanks destroyed the gate of a UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon, causing concern among staff. Later, 15 peacekeepers were injured in the shelling, and UNIFIL calls for security and stability in the region.
Israeli tanks "broke through" to a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. This is reported by UNIFIL, UNN reports.
Details
At approximately 04:30, Merkava tanks destroyed the gates of the base, causing concern among the staff.
The peacekeepers who were in shelters reported that they asked to turn off the lights on the base because of the threat. The tanks left their positions only 45 minutes after UNIFIL's protest.
Later, at about 06:40, the peacekeepers recorded a shelling that injured 15 of them.
UNIFIL, created to keep the peace after the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, emphasized that the IDF presence jeopardizes the safety of peacekeepers. The situation in the region remains tense, and the international community is calling for stability.
