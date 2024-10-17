In November, Ukraine will present a 10-point peace formula and share it with Russia - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the presentation of the Peace Formula document at the Peace Summit in November. Ukraine will share this plan with all countries.
Ukraine will present a 10-point peace formula document in November, which will be shared with all countries, including Russia, at the Peace Summit. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports .
This summer, we held the Peace Summit, with over 100 countries and international organizations. organizations supported it. We have a road to restore a just peace within the framework of the UN Charter
He recalled that at the Summit, Ukraine announced that it would be approaching the end of the war.
We have a framework program to restore peace. We have had 4 meetings on the Peace Formula, and today we are having 5. In November, we will provide a full document based on the 10-point formula. We will share it with everyone, including Russia, at the Peace Summit
According to him, the answer to forcing Russia to peace lies in the peace plan.
Recall
On Thursday, October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a meeting of the European Council, where he presented the Victory Plan. He indicated that Ukraine counts on the EU's support. According to the President, the Victory Plan will protect not only Ukraine.