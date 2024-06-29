Total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline increased to 90 - General Staff

The Russian aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively in the Pokrovske and Kharkiv sectors. Ukrainian defenders are holding strong. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks along the entire front line has increased to 90. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

Kharkiv direction. Occupants continue to attack in the area of Vovchansk. So far, the enemy has made two attempts to improve their positions, while the previous eight have been repelled. As a result, the invaders have lost 127 people killed and wounded today. In addition, our troops destroyed 26 UAVs, an armored vehicle, an artillery system, ten vehicles and a unit of special equipment. Two enemy guns, four vehicles and two units of special equipment, including an enemy electronic warfare station, were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants slightly increased their activity in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. The total number of attacks today is four.

Fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 28 firefights of varying intensity took place in the last day. Currently, 12 of them are ongoing in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Prohres. As of today, the enemy has lost 252 servicemen in killed and wounded and irretrievably destroyed BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems. The count is ongoing.

Kurakhove direction. The enemy has tried to seize our positions eight times today. Now they are attacking in two locations near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to seven today.

Fighting continues near Kostyantynivka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 10 enemy Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions during a night attack on June 29, 2024.