Total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline increased to 90 - General Staff

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74080 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 82701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102849 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179811 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225200 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138644 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366028 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181074 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149273 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197731 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74080 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 68715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 82701 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 83369 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102849 views
Total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline increased to 90 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74995 views

The total number of hostile attacks along the entire frontline increased to 90, while Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions despite the Russian aggressor's continued attacks in several sectors, most actively in the Pokrovske and Kharkiv sectors.

Total number of enemy attacks along the entire frontline increased to 90 - General Staff

The Russian aggressor continues to attack in several directions, most actively in the Pokrovske and Kharkiv sectors. Ukrainian defenders are holding strong. Currently, the total number of enemy attacks along the entire front line has increased to 90. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

Update as of 19.00 on 29.06.2024 on the Russian invasion.

Kharkiv direction. Occupants continue to attack in the area of Vovchansk. So far, the enemy has made two attempts to improve their positions, while the previous eight have been repelled. As a result, the invaders have lost 127 people killed and wounded today. In addition, our troops destroyed 26 UAVs, an armored vehicle, an artillery system, ten vehicles and a unit of special equipment. Two enemy guns, four vehicles and two units of special equipment, including an enemy electronic warfare station, were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants slightly increased their activity in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Synkivka. The total number of attacks today is four.

Fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 28 firefights of varying intensity took place in the last day. Currently, 12 of them are ongoing in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha and Prohres. As of today, the enemy has lost 252 servicemen in killed and wounded and irretrievably destroyed BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher systems. The count is ongoing.

Kurakhove direction. The enemy has tried to seize our positions eight times today. Now they are attacking in two locations near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to seven today.

Fighting continues near Kostyantynivka.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

Ukrainian air defense destroyed all 10 enemy Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions during a night attack on June 29, 2024.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Dnipro
Chasiv Yar
Kurakhovo
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
Kropyvnytskyi
Vinnytsia
Cherkassy
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
