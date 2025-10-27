Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to switch off electricity: time and scope announced

Tomorrow will be another day of blackouts in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, power outages are planned from 08:00 to 22:00 for 1 to 2 queues, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, October 28, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

Hourly shutdown schedules:

from 08:00 to 22:00 – with a volume of 1 to 2 queues.

Power limitation schedules:

from 07:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers.

The time and scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergos in your region - added Ukrenergo.

