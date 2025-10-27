$42.000.10
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 16995 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 24526 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 37697 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 32221 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 36687 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 38753 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 41411 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36728 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34634 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28444 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Publications
Exclusives
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 37703 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 94009 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know
Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to switch off electricity: time and scope announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Tomorrow, October 28, from 08:00 to 22:00, electricity will be cut off for 1-2 queues of consumers in Ukraine. The restrictions are related to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to switch off electricity: time and scope announced

Tomorrow will be another day of blackouts in Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, power outages are planned from 08:00 to 22:00 for 1 to 2 queues, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, October 28, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

Hourly shutdown schedules:                             

  •  from 08:00 to 22:00 – with a volume of 1 to 2 queues.

    Power limitation schedules:                         

    • from 07:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers.

      The time and scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of oblenergos in your region 

      - added Ukrenergo.

      Ukrenergo explained the reason for sudden emergency blackouts in Kyiv and a number of regions27.10.25, 16:28 • 3394 views

      Antonina Tumanova

      SocietyEconomy
      Electricity blackout schedules
      Energy
      War in Ukraine
      Power outage
      Electricity
      Ukrenergo
      Ukraine