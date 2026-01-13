Tomorrow, the Rada plans to appoint Shmyhal and Fedorov as ministers and extend martial law

The Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, January 14, plans to appoint a Minister of Energy, a Minister of Defense, and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as well as to extend mobilization and martial law. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

As Zheleznyak reported, tomorrow a vote is planned for:

appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense;

extension of martial law and general mobilization;

appointment of Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy;

appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund.

Zheleznyak added that the Rada will begin its work tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy, having received only 210 votes. Earlier, he was dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense, and in the summer of 2024, he resigned from the post of Prime Minister.