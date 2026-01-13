Tomorrow, the Rada plans to appoint Shmyhal and Fedorov as ministers and extend martial law

$43.260.18
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 5962 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 10877 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 17489 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 17640 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 22282 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 31463 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48354 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35900 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34037 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60700 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explained
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damaged
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attempt
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Russian strike on Kharkiv postal terminal on January 13: names of deceased employees announced
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 17489 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in December
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 60700 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Series

Tomorrow, the Rada plans to appoint Shmyhal and Fedorov as ministers and extend martial law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada plans to appoint a Minister of Energy, a Minister of Defense, and the head of the State Property Fund. The extension of mobilization and martial law is also planned.

Tomorrow, the Rada plans to appoint Shmyhal and Fedorov as ministers and extend martial law

The Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, January 14, plans to appoint a Minister of Energy, a Minister of Defense, and the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, as well as to extend mobilization and martial law. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to UNN.

Details

As Zheleznyak reported, tomorrow a vote is planned for:

  • appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense;
    • extension of martial law and general mobilization;
      • appointment of Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy;
        • appointment of Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund.

          Zheleznyak added that the Rada will begin its work tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

          Recall

          The Verkhovna Rada failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal to the post of First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Energy, having received only 210 votes. Earlier, he was dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense, and in the summer of 2024, he resigned from the post of Prime Minister.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          Politics
          Energy
          Mobilization
          Martial law
          Mykhailo Fedorov
          Verkhovna Rada
          Denys Shmyhal