Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Kyiv • UNN
On October 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. Outages will occur from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1.5 to 2.5 queues of consumers.
Tomorrow, October 24, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, 1.5 to 2.5 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Hourly shutdown schedules:
• from 07:00 to 23:00 with a volume of 1.5 to 2.5 queues.
Power limitation schedules:
• from 07:00 to 23:00 — for industrial consumers.
The scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region - the message says.
