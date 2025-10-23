$41.760.01
Exclusive
05:55 PM • 1132 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
05:35 PM • 2874 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 11842 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
12:16 PM • 24446 views
Trump to make important statement at 10:00 PM Kyiv time - White HousePhoto
October 23, 11:30 AM • 25554 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 24572 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 38766 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 34500 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30375 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 12756 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Popular news
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 22203 views
In Russia's Stavropol, at least three Russian paratroopers were "loudly" eliminated - HURVideo01:02 PM • 9912 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 10777 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 14692 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 5984 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhoto02:10 PM • 14728 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 38786 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 34517 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 30391 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 37684 views
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo03:24 PM • 6036 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: details01:31 PM • 10804 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto12:24 PM • 22226 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 36423 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 56058 views
Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2968 views

On October 24, measures to limit electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. Outages will occur from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1.5 to 2.5 queues of consumers.

Tomorrow, several regions of Ukraine will experience power outages: how many queues will be without "light"

Tomorrow, October 24, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, 1.5 to 2.5 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrenergo noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Hourly shutdown schedules:           

•   from 07:00 to 23:00 with a volume of 1.5 to 2.5 queues.

Power limitation schedules:              

•  from 07:00 to 23:00 — for industrial consumers.

The scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region - the message says.

In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn22.10.25, 15:54 • 47283 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine