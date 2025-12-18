Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine 18 December 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On December 19, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Ukrenergo does not specify the number of queues and advises to inquire about information from regional power distribution companies.
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but they did not specify how many queues would be without power, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, December 19, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.
The company reminded that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
