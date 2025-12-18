$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3164 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 4692 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9614 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12427 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10533 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15785 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10264 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7916 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23402 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20210 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine 18 December 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3580 views

On December 19, hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Ukrenergo does not specify the number of queues and advises to inquire about information from regional power distribution companies.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but they did not specify how many queues would be without power, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 19, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for introducing restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced16.12.25, 17:35 • 40917 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
Russian propaganda
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine