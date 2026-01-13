Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 14, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. - the message says.

The company reminded that the reason for the introduction of restriction measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

